Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton was born on 7 January 1985 in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England as the son of Carmen Larbalestier and Anthony Hamilton. Lewis is named after the nine-time Olympic champion athletics Carl Lewis.
Hamilton started his racing career at the age of eight at the Rye House Kart Circuit in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, England. At the age of ten, he asked Ron Dennis for an autograph. Lewis said that he had won the British karting championship at the Cadets. Dennis gave Lewis his phone number and Lewis was allowed to call him when he was eighteen. Within five years it was Ron Dennis himself who contacted Lewis. He offered him a contract that included him in the McLaren driver development program. One of the options in the contract was a guaranteed Formula 1 seat at the team. Lewis won several titles in his karting career. In 2001, he would make the switch to single-seaters.
Lewis drove his first race at the 2001 British Formula Renault Winter Series Championship. He would eventually finish fifth in the standings. In 2002, in the regular series of this class, he drove a full season for Manor Motorsport. With a third place and three victories, his debut year in motorsport was a success. The following year Lewis won the title in a dominating style. In 2004, as a teammate of Charles Zwolsman, he drove the Formula 3 Euro series. Lewis finished fifth in the final rankings with one victory, while the following year he became a supreme champion and won the Marlboro Masters at Zandvoort. After his dominant season in Formula 3, he switched to the GP2 series where he would win the title for the ART Grand Prix. His race at the Nürburgring was one to take note of. Hamilton won despite a penalty for speeding in the pit lane. Many people wondered if McLaren would actually put the young Brit in its F1 car. Lewis was told more than two months earlier that he would be in the McLaren alongside Fernando Alonso in 2007.
In his first season, he almost won the world title. A blunder in China during the penultimate Grand Prix cost him the title. In the year 2008, that title came. Lewis won the title after he passed Timo Glock at the last corner. From 2009 Lewis had five more difficult years in which he couldn't immediately fight for the title. His move to Mercedes in 2013 proved to be a golden opportunity. Hamilton became world champion four times during the first five seasons of the hybrid era.
Mercedes has to make drastic improvements to its straight-line speed over the coming before the Italian Grand Prix if it wishes to be competitive, says Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari ...
Charles Leclerc has won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix, crossing the line ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. The second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel failed to finish on the ...
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to the tragic news that 22-year-old Formula 2 racer Anthoine Hubert has passed away, by stating that fans don't appreciate the risk that drivers p...
Mercedes believes that it will have enough time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car for qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix. With 20 minutes left to run in the final practice sess...
Charles Leclerc has topped the final practice session ahead of qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, boasting a gap of over four-tenths of a second. Mercedes is in a race again...
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is still in the mix despite the large gap it had to Ferrari after the first day of running at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps. Ferrari ended both pra...
Lewis Hamilton has described the upgrades that Mercedes has brought to the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps as "the smallest of steps". The Silver Arrows is looking to keep ...
Mercedes retaining Valtteri Bottas for a fourth season was a "smart decision", according to five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Silver Arrows announced on Th...
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has spoke of his fears that rival team Red Bull is closing the gap to the Silver Arrows, thanks to the recent form of Max Verstappen and the new Red...
Lewis Hamilton says the 2021 regulations are a bit like Brexit, as nobody can predict whether or not the new situation will help achieve what wants to be accomplished. The...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes that Lewis Hamilton's interests away from the circuit are important for the Briton's Formula 1 form. Hamilton has a number of pro...
Lewis Hamilton has responded to Nico Rosberg's comments after the 2016 F1 world champion stated that a driver's ability decreases with age. Rosberg believes that a driv...
Mercedes says it worked "tirelessly" behind the scenes during the Hungarian Grand Prix, to see if a two-stop strategy was feasible. The team ultimately opted to pit t...
Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton's late-race charge to victory at the Hungaroring on Sunday shows how dominant the Mercedes team remains. Hamilton followed Verstapp...
Lewis Hamilton says that there is no better feeling than fighting Max Verstappen for the lead of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. The pair went head to head for much of the ...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has defended the team's decision not to pit Max Verstappen for fresh drivers while ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton pitted for fre...
A late-charging Lewis Hamilton has won the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he overtook Max Verstappen for the lead of the race with four laps left to run. Verstappen was out in front ...
Lewis Hamilton says it is much more difficult to read track conditions when it is raining from inside the car than it is from the television or being trackside. The second...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, narrowly edging out Max Verstappen for the top spot. The final pract...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the opening practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, while teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to set a lap time during the session. Bottas h...
Mercedes has explained why Lewis Hamilton's pit stop at the German Grand Prix was so chaotic, resulting in a large loss of time. The Briton came straight into the pits afte...
Lewis Hamilton was left unhappy following the German Grand Prix in which he picked up just two points. The Briton, who started the race from pole position, found himself ...
Alexander Albon believes he could have been on for a stronger result at the German Grand Prix if it hadn't been for his late-race battle with Lewis Hamilton. Albon opted to...
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Mercedes was prepared to replace him for qualifying in Germany after he felt ill on Saturday morning. Hamilton stated that he came down with a ...
Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the German Grand Prix as Ferrari suffered from reliability issues on both cars. Sebastian Vettel failed to set a lap time in Q1 as he...
Lewis Hamilton states the rain that may come during qualifying and the race this weekend will make Friday practice a "waste of a day". Hamilton ended both Friday...
Mercedes has arrived at the German Grand Prix with new parts aimed at improving the performance of the car's cooling system. Mercedes has failed to win just one race so far...
Lewis Hamilton says he can't think of another season since his rookie year in Formula 1 in which he has had a stronger start to a campaign. In the opening ten races of the ...
Lewis Hamilton believes drivers should be consulted when it comes to track designs and layouts for Formula 1. Hamilton stated that the FIA should consider hearing what the driv...
Valtteri Bottas admits he was surprised by Lewis Hamilton's fastest lap at the British Grand Prix, as he secured the extra championship point on the final lap. Running...
Lewis Hamilton has won his sixth British Grand Prix, coming out on top against Valtteri Bottas in a frantic race at Silverstone. The race saw domination from Mercedes, as Red B...
Valtteri Bottas says it is firmly up to him to ensure he maximise every opportunity he can in order to defeat Lewis Hamilton this year the world championship fight. The Finn to...
Williams deputy team principal Frank Williams made a rare appearance in the Formula 1 paddock this weekend, as the sport celebrates his 50-year stint as a team principal in F1. ...
Lewis Hamilton has conceded that his fastest lap in qualifying was simply not good enough to beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to pole position. Hamilton lost out by just six-thous...
Valtteri Bottas has topped the second practice session for the British Grand Prix, as his lap time of 1:26.732 was just 0.069s ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas did not ...
The third DRS zone added at Silverstone for last year's British Grand Prix has been removed ahead of this weekend's addition of the race. The zone allowed for drive...
Lewis Hamilton says the exclusivity of Formula 1 makes the sport difficult for fans to relate to, which they are able to do with other sports. Hamilton stated that he can ...
McLaren's Lando Norris says he found it fun to be able to pressure Lewis Hamilton for third position on the opening lap of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. Norri...
Lewis Hamilton says that even without the wing damage that cost him time in his pit stop, he wouldn't have been able to compete for the win in Austria. Mercedes opted to ch...
Mercedes has confirmed that a collapse of Lewis Hamilton's left flap on the front wing forced the team to change the component on the Briton's W10. Hamilton lost ...
Lewis Hamilton has lost his front row start and will line up in fourth place for the start of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Briton was found guilty of impeding Kimi Ra...
Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for potentially impeding Kimi Raikkonen during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. The incident occurred during Q1 as Raikkonen ...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the first practice session of the weekend, as he put down a lap time of 1:04.838. However, Ferrari was narrowly behind the Silver Arrows, as Sebastian...
Lewis Hamilton says that matching McLaren's record for the most consecutive race wins by a single constructor is not on his list of priorities this weekend. Mercedes can ac...
Lewis Hamilton has urged Formula 1 and Liberty Meia to not turn its back on Silverstone amid doubt over the future of the event. The circuit's contract to host an F1 champi...
Lewis Hamilton believes the natural bias of Formula 1 teams means that they shouldn't be involved when it comes to making decisions regarding the future of the sport. Earli...
Lewis Hamilton has won the French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard, taking his fourth consecutive race victory. Hamilton led every lap of the race as he held off the compe...
Lewis Hamilton believes that the Pirelli tyres that are in use this weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard are too hard to provide a faster strategy than a one-stop. Pirelli has br...
The stewards have opted not to take any further action on the incident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the second practice session. Hamilton made a mistake at ...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the opening practice session of the weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard, as drivers struggled for grip during the 90 minutes. Hamilton's fastest la...
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo believes that former teammate Sebastian Vettel had more to lose overall and could not help squeezing rival Lewis Hamilton as opposed to his o...
Haas driver Romain Grosjean says that he doesn't think F1 is physically taxing enough and that the sport should be a "man's sport" where the drivers are e...
Mika Hakkinen believes he and Michael Schumacher had more freedom to race each other than Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel currently have. Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Pr...
Mercedes has opened up on what caused Lewis Hamilton's pre-race scare on Sunday in Montreal. Prior to the start of the race, the Mercedes squad was spotted working on Hamil...
Lewis Hamilton asserts that he doesn't care about having credit over forcing Sebastian Vettel into a mistake on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix. Vettel lost the rear of h...
Lewis Hamilton says that he would have done the same thing that Sebastian Vettel did during the Canadian Grand Prix in order to keep his position. Vettel slid off the circuit a...
Nico Rosberg has delivered his verdict on Sebastian Vettel's five-second time penalty that denied the Ferrari driver his first race victory of the 2019 season. Rosberg beli...
Sebastian Vettel has received two penalty points on his super license after his near coming together with Lewis Hamilton at the Canadian Grand Prix. Vettel's win was stripp...
Lewis Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel was handed a five-second time penalty for re-joining the track dangerously during the race. Vettel kept hi...
Mercedes has confirmed it discovered a hydraulic leak on Lewis Hamilton's car, forcing it to make repairs in time for the start of the Canadian Grand Prix. The leak was fou...
Sebastian Vettel has ended the final practice session from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in first place, laying down a 1:10.843 on the soft tyres. The German was over one-...
Charles Leclerc has topped the second session of practice in Montreal, as championship leader Lewis Hamilton ended his session after contact with the wall. Leclerc's fastes...
Lewis Hamilton has ended the opening practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend on top of the timesheets, as Mercedes holds a large gap to its rivals. Hamilton's l...
Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 should take the direction of reverting back to making a weekend more challenging for the driver. At the FIA press conference on Thursday, Hami...
Will Mercedes' engine upgrades be enough to keep rivals behind? Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton hinted at the last race in Monaco that Mercedes will introduce their first majo...
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have both escaped a penalty after the pair collided in the closing laps of the Monaco Grand Prix. Verstappen, after being stuck behind a strug...
Lewis Hamilton says that the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix was "probably the most intense race I ever had". Hamilton held off a challenge from Max Verstappen to take his fou...
Lewis Hamilton has won the Monaco Grand Prix despite suffering from front tyre issues throughout the race. The Briton held off Max Verstappen for much of the race, with the Red...
Lewis Hamilton insists that he would still have only one world championship to his name if not for Niki Lauda. Lauda passed away earlier this week and tributes have been pourin...
Valtteri Bottas says that traffic on his out lap before his final run in Q3 denied him a chance taking pole position in Monaco. Bottas will start Sunday's race from second ...
