Ralf Schumacher believes the internal atmosphere at McLaren has become strained, claiming that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri “are no longer talking to each other” as the title fight intensifies. The former Formula 1 driver says the pressure of competing for wins and competing directly within the same team is starting to take its toll on the relationship between the two drivers.

The situation reportedly escalated in recent weeks as both McLaren drivers battled at the front while operating under enormous expectations. With Norris fighting for the championship and Piastri eager to prove he can match him, Schumacher argues that the balance inside the garage has shifted.

Although McLaren has publicly dismissed rumours of tension, Schumacher insists that behind the scenes the dynamic has become more complicated.

“This Happens When Two Drivers Want the Same Thing”

Speaking to Sky Sports Deutschland, Schumacher suggested that the rivalry is natural but nonetheless problematic. “They are not talking to each other anymore. The tension is growing. This happens when two drivers want the same thing and believe they are capable of winning.”

He noted that Norris and Piastri have been placed under extreme pressure as McLaren pushes to capitalise on its competitive car. “Both believe they have a chance to fight for the title. That creates friction, especially when things do not run smoothly.”

The dynamic was visible in several recent races, where team radio messages and on-track behaviour revealed growing frustration on both sides.

McLaren’s Challenge: Keeping the Peace

Schumacher said the responsibility now lies with team principal Andrea Stella to prevent the situation from escalating. “A team boss must manage this very carefully. You need both drivers for the constructors’ championship. Harmony is essential.”

He warned that even small disputes can snowball if not addressed early. “If drivers stop communicating, it affects engineers, mechanics and development programmes. It spreads quickly.”

McLaren has publicly maintained that the atmosphere within the team is positive. Stella recently praised both drivers for their professionalism despite the intense pressure of the title battle.

Norris and Piastri Under Immense Pressure

Both drivers have experienced emotional highs and lows in recent weeks. Norris lost crucial points after a poor start in Las Vegas and expressed frustration over radio messages during the race. Piastri, meanwhile, has been fighting to regain consistency after slipping behind in the championship.

Schumacher believes this emotional intensity is partly responsible for the breakdown. “These are young drivers in a very stressful situation. They are fighting each other and at the same time fighting Red Bull and Mercedes. That is a lot to carry.”

He added that the situation is not unusual. “We have seen it before with Hamilton and Rosberg, Vettel and Webber, Alonso and Hamilton. Once both drivers believe they can win, the dynamic changes.”

McLaren Must Act Quickly

With the final races approaching, Schumacher says McLaren must stabilise the situation. “If they want to fight for both championships, they need unity. The car is good enough. The team is good enough. But the drivers need to support each other, not fight internally.”

Whether the relationship can be repaired will likely depend on how the final rounds unfold. For now, Schumacher’s comments add fuel to growing speculation that McLaren’s strongest season in years is also becoming its most stressful one.