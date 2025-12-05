Jolyon Palmer believes Max Verstappen has developed an “aura” that is beginning to unsettle his rivals in the final phase of the championship. According to the former F1 driver, Verstappen’s presence alone creates pressure, especially in wheel-to-wheel situations. Palmer says Verstappen’s recent form, combined with Red Bull’s late-season recovery, has made the Dutchman psychologically more intimidating than at any other point this year.

Despite McLaren’s pace advantage on several circuits, Palmer argues that Verstappen’s mentality, consistency and relentless aggression give him a unique edge. His performances in Qatar and Las Vegas were, in Palmer’s view, prime examples of a driver who refuses to be counted out even when the championship picture looks bleak.

“You Feel Max Breathing Down Your Neck”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Palmer explained how Verstappen influences opponents simply by being close behind. “When Max is within striking distance, drivers know he will attack. He has his own aura. You feel him breathing down your neck.”

Palmer said this effect becomes magnified under title pressure. “In these moments, even small mistakes grow. People hesitate more when Max is around, because they know he needs no invitation to make a move.”

He believes Verstappen’s confidence in wheel-to-wheel combat is unmatched. “You can see how decisive he is. There is no doubt, no pause. That is what intimidates rivals.”

Norris Must Stay Mentally Sharp

Palmer pointed out that Lando Norris, despite being in strong form, has not yet faced a title decider of this magnitude. “Lando is incredibly quick, but the psychological side is new for him. He is fighting a driver who has been through this many times.”

He stressed that Norris cannot afford to let Verstappen dictate the terms of the battle. “If you start reacting to Max instead of focusing on your own rhythm, you are already losing. Lando needs absolute clarity.”

Palmer added that Verstappen’s experience helps him exploit the smallest weaknesses. “If you leave a gap or hesitate, Max will take advantage immediately.”

Verstappen’s Aura Comes From Adversity, Not Just Victories

Palmer argued that this aura is not only the result of Verstappen’s title-winning years, but also how he has responded to setbacks this season. “Even when Red Bull struggled, Max pushed through. That resilience builds respect. Rivals see he never gives up.”

He believes that the Dutchman’s ability to produce decisive performances under difficult conditions has reinforced his status. “His races in Qatar and Las Vegas showed exactly why he is feared. The car was not perfect, but he delivered.”

Palmer added that Verstappen’s reputation influences strategy calls across the grid. “Teams react differently when he is in the mix. That alone shows his impact.”

A Mental Battle as the Finale Approaches

With one race left, Palmer believes the title fight will be shaped as much by mentality as by speed. “The car matters, but the mind decides the final details. Max has a psychological toolkit that few drivers possess.”

He concluded that if Norris wants to win the championship, he must resist Verstappen’s growing aura. “Lando can do it, but he must be flawless. Max will not offer him anything for free.”

As Abu Dhabi approaches, Palmer’s message is simple: Verstappen’s presence alone changes the dynamic, and rivals feel it every lap.