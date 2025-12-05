user icon
Verstappen Keeps Quiet About Red Bull Engines Ahead of Finale

Verstappen Keeps Quiet About Red Bull Engines Ahead of Finale

 

Max Verstappen has refused to reveal which power unit he will use in Abu Dhabi, insisting that all available Red Bull engines are “good enough” for the title decider. The Dutchman was asked several times whether he would switch to a fresher unit, but he chose to keep competitors guessing. While Red Bull prefer to stay discreet, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri openly admitted they do not know which engines they will run, adding a layer of mystery to the final weekend of the season. 

With the championship still on the line, every detail matters, and engine choice has become a talking point in the paddock. Verstappen’s calm response contrasted with the uncertainty expressed by his McLaren rivals, who learned only in Qatar that their units had exceeded mileage expectations. 

Verstappen: “We Have Good Engines, That’s Enough” 

Talking to the international press, Verstappen brushed aside questions about whether he will switch to the same specification he used during his strong run in Qatar. “I am not going to say what engine we have. It does not matter. We have good engines, that is enough.” 

He added that he is confident every power unit in Red Bull’s pool can deliver the performance required. “They all work well. As long as we have the balance, the rest follows.” 

His comment reflects a clear strategy from Red Bull: provide no information that could allow McLaren to predict their pace. 

Verstappen stressed that Abu Dhabi requires a complete package, not only top speed. “It is always about the car as a whole. If we get the setup right, the engine choice will not decide the race.” 

McLaren Drivers Still in the Dark 

Norris and Piastri gave a very different answer when asked about their engines. Both drivers said they genuinely do not know which units McLaren will install for the finale. “I found out only in Qatar what engine I had,” Norris admitted. “So I guess we will see.” 

Piastri echoed that uncertainty. “I do not know either. They will tell me before the weekend.” 

The confusion stems from McLaren’s aggressive mileage planning earlier in the season, which forced them to extend certain components beyond the usual comfort zone. That strategy has helped with performance but created unpredictability around engine freshness.

Norris joked that he hopes for “the fastest one available”, but the remark underscored how little clarity the team has shared with its drivers. 

Title Permutations Add Tension to Engine Drama 

The engine uncertainty for both teams comes at a moment when the title fight could swing dramatically in either direction. Verstappen trails by twelve points, a manageable gap if he wins and Norris finishes third or lower. For McLaren, every grid position counts, and even a minor horsepower difference could influence qualifying. 

Verstappen said he is focused only on execution. “If we perform, the rest will come. The points situation is simple. We need to be fast.” 

Norris believes the final race will be “tight and stressful”, but remains confident McLaren can defend the lead with a clean weekend. 

The engine debate has added an unexpected twist to the title showdown, but the true picture will only become clear when the cars roll out in FP1.

