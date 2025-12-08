user icon
icon

Leclerc: “All the Disappointment Comes Back Again”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Leclerc: “All the Disappointment Comes Back Again”

Charles Leclerc says the emotions of a difficult season came flooding back after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, despite finishing the year with one of his strongest performances. The Ferrari driver admitted that the final race reminded him of the many missed opportunities, including reliability issues, strategic missteps and a car that rarely allowed him to fight for victories. Although satisfied with his Sunday drive, Leclerc said the broader picture remains painful. 

Ferrari ended the season without a win, and Leclerc repeatedly found himself fighting with a package that lacked consistency. The Monegasque driver has spoken openly throughout the year about his frustration, and the finale brought those feelings to the surface once more. 

More about Charles Leclerc Leclerc Chooses Striking Preparation Ahead of 2026 F1 Season

Leclerc Chooses Striking Preparation Ahead of 2026 F1 Season

Dec 17
 Leclerc Enjoyed Verstappen’s Comeback More Than His Own Race

Leclerc Enjoyed Verstappen’s Comeback More Than His Own Race

Dec 2

“It Was a Good Race, but It Hurts” 

Talking to Sky Italia, Leclerc said he was pleased with his Abu Dhabi performance, but the emotions were complicated. “It was a good race, but all the disappointment comes back again. We wanted more this year.” 

He pointed to several moments that shaped the season negatively. “There were weekends where we had the speed but not the execution. Other weekends the car was simply not fast enough. When you add everything together, it becomes difficult.” 

Leclerc added that the team worked hard to overcome the car’s unpredictability. “Some races felt great, then the next one was a struggle. The inconsistency was the hardest part.” 

Ferrari’s Winless Season Leaves a Mark 

Leclerc made no attempt to hide how much the year without a victory affected him. “A season at Ferrari without wins is always disappointing. We are here to fight for the top. Finishing without a single win is not good enough.” 

He said the lack of progress compared to their main rivals was especially frustrating. “McLaren and Red Bull made big steps. We tried to follow, but it was not enough.”

The Monegasque driver praised the team’s efforts, but acknowledged the limitations. “Everyone pushed, but the car had weaknesses we could not fix during the season.” 

Looking Ahead to the Regulation Reset 

Leclerc said he now places his hope in the sweeping 2026 regulations, which could reshuffle the competitive order. “The future is the only thing we can focus on. The new rules give every team a chance to reset. We have to get it right.” 

He stressed that Ferrari must be bold and aggressive in their development approach. “We cannot afford to be cautious. We have to take risks, innovate and come back stronger.” 

Leclerc believes that with the right direction, Ferrari can return to the front. “We have the people. We have the passion. Now we need the car.” 

Emotion and Determination 

Although the finale reopened old wounds, Leclerc said the disappointment also fuels his motivation. “These feelings hurt, but they also push me. I want to come back fighting.” 

As Ferrari shift focus toward the next era, Leclerc’s message is clear: the frustration of 2024 must become the foundation for a stronger future.

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,672
  • Podiums 50
  • Grand Prix 173
  • Country MC
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, MC
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar