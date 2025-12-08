Charles Leclerc says the emotions of a difficult season came flooding back after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, despite finishing the year with one of his strongest performances. The Ferrari driver admitted that the final race reminded him of the many missed opportunities, including reliability issues, strategic missteps and a car that rarely allowed him to fight for victories. Although satisfied with his Sunday drive, Leclerc said the broader picture remains painful.

Ferrari ended the season without a win, and Leclerc repeatedly found himself fighting with a package that lacked consistency. The Monegasque driver has spoken openly throughout the year about his frustration, and the finale brought those feelings to the surface once more.

“It Was a Good Race, but It Hurts”

Talking to Sky Italia, Leclerc said he was pleased with his Abu Dhabi performance, but the emotions were complicated. “It was a good race, but all the disappointment comes back again. We wanted more this year.”

He pointed to several moments that shaped the season negatively. “There were weekends where we had the speed but not the execution. Other weekends the car was simply not fast enough. When you add everything together, it becomes difficult.”

Leclerc added that the team worked hard to overcome the car’s unpredictability. “Some races felt great, then the next one was a struggle. The inconsistency was the hardest part.”

Ferrari’s Winless Season Leaves a Mark

Leclerc made no attempt to hide how much the year without a victory affected him. “A season at Ferrari without wins is always disappointing. We are here to fight for the top. Finishing without a single win is not good enough.”

He said the lack of progress compared to their main rivals was especially frustrating. “McLaren and Red Bull made big steps. We tried to follow, but it was not enough.”

The Monegasque driver praised the team’s efforts, but acknowledged the limitations. “Everyone pushed, but the car had weaknesses we could not fix during the season.”

Looking Ahead to the Regulation Reset

Leclerc said he now places his hope in the sweeping 2026 regulations, which could reshuffle the competitive order. “The future is the only thing we can focus on. The new rules give every team a chance to reset. We have to get it right.”

He stressed that Ferrari must be bold and aggressive in their development approach. “We cannot afford to be cautious. We have to take risks, innovate and come back stronger.”

Leclerc believes that with the right direction, Ferrari can return to the front. “We have the people. We have the passion. Now we need the car.”

Emotion and Determination

Although the finale reopened old wounds, Leclerc said the disappointment also fuels his motivation. “These feelings hurt, but they also push me. I want to come back fighting.”

As Ferrari shift focus toward the next era, Leclerc’s message is clear: the frustration of 2024 must become the foundation for a stronger future.