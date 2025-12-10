user icon
Racing Bulls Full of Praise: “Lindblad Is a Raw Diamond for Red Bull”

Racing Bulls Full of Praise: “Lindblad Is a Raw Diamond for Red Bull”

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer has described young talent Arvid Lindblad as a “raw diamond” after his impressive first showings during Formula 1 race weekends. The 16-year-old, who only recently completed his first full season in Formula 2, has instantly caught Red Bull’s attention with his speed, composure and rapid development. According to Bayer, Lindblad is already proving he has the potential to become one of the future stars of the Red Bull programme. 

Lindblad has taken part in FP1 sessions and simulator work across the season, showing a level of maturity unusual for a driver of his age. His arrival comes at a moment when Red Bull and Racing Bulls are investing heavily in the next generation, with Lindblad now viewed as one of the most promising drivers in their system. 

“He Is a Raw Diamond” 

Speaking to ServusTV, Bayer could not hide his excitement about Lindblad’s rise. “Arvid is a raw diamond for Red Bull. His talent is obvious, but what surprised us most is how quickly he adapts.” 

Bayer noted that Lindblad made an immediate impression during his first sessions with the team. “He was calm, analytical and fast straight away. For someone so young, that is exceptional. He listens, he learns and he delivers.” 

He added that the junior programme has rarely seen such a complete skillset at this stage of development. “He has speed, discipline and the right mindset. That is a rare combination.” 

Strong Foundation Built in Formula 2 

Lindblad’s results in Formula 2 have reinforced the enthusiasm surrounding him. Although he is still gaining experience, his racecraft and qualifying pace have been praised by engineers throughout the paddock. Bayer said the young Briton’s consistency is one of his standout qualities. 

“In F2 you see who has the potential to grow into a top driver. Arvid showed maturity and control all season. He made mistakes, as every rookie does, but he improved with every weekend.” 

Lindblad’s adaptability also impressed Racing Bulls, particularly his ability to transfer simulator work to the track. “Not many young drivers understand feedback at this level. Arvid does.”

Racing Bulls See a Future Red Bull Star 

Bayer emphasised that Lindblad’s progress has positioned him firmly on Red Bull’s long-term radar. “He has everything you need to succeed at the highest level. Red Bull’s philosophy is to give young drivers opportunities, and Arvid is absolutely one of those who can reach the top.” 

The Racing Bulls CEO also praised Lindblad’s personality. “He is humble, polite and completely focused on improving. Those qualities make working with him very special.” 

A Bright Future Ahead 

While Lindblad still has a long path to Formula 1, Bayer’s comments highlight the confidence Red Bull has in their emerging star. If his trajectory continues, he could become a central figure in the team’s future driver plans. 

For now, Racing Bulls intend to give him more mileage and more responsibilities. And if his early performances are anything to go by, Lindblad may indeed become the next big name in the Red Bull academy. 

