Hamilton Questions Red Bull Move for Hadjar: “We Know What Happens There”

Lewis Hamilton has expressed caution regarding Isack Hadjar’s upcoming promotion within the Red Bull structure, saying young drivers entering that environment often face extreme pressure. Although Hamilton praised Hadjar’s talent, he made clear that Red Bull’s history with junior drivers raises questions about how the Frenchman will be treated once he steps into Formula 1. The Briton also sympathised with Yuki Tsunoda, whose exit opened the door for Hadjar’s rise. 

Hadjar will join one of the most demanding programmes in the sport, with expectations intensifying the moment he enters the senior team. Hamilton warned that the Red Bull environment has not always offered young drivers the stability they need, referencing past examples where careers were reshaped rapidly based on form.

“We Know How Tough It Can Be at Red Bull” 

Talking to Sky Sports, Hamilton said that although Hadjar has the raw speed, the true test will come once he faces the internal pressure. “He is talented, no question. But we know what happens at Red Bull. It is not easy for young drivers. They make changes quickly.” 

Hamilton stressed that consistency and mental resilience are crucial. “If he gets the right support, he will be fine. But it is a very intense place. The expectations are huge.” 

He added that Red Bull’s environment differs sharply from that of other teams. “Some teams give you time to grow. Red Bull expect you to deliver immediately.” 

Sympathy for Tsunoda After “Harsh” End to His Season 

The seven-time world champion also addressed Tsunoda’s departure, acknowledging how difficult it must have been for the Japanese driver to lose his place. “It is tough for Yuki. He worked hard, he improved a lot. Sometimes the sport can be harsh.” 

Hamilton said Tsunoda’s situation shows how brutal driver cycles can be when programmes prioritise rapid development. “One moment you are secure, the next moment the team wants someone else. It happens quickly.” 

He added that Tsunoda deserved recognition for his progress over the last two years. “Yuki became much more complete as a driver. He should be proud of that.” 

Hadjar’s Opportunity Comes With High Stakes 

Looking ahead, Hamilton believes Hadjar’s debut will attract intense scrutiny. “When you join Red Bull, you are immediately compared to Max. That is not an easy benchmark.” 

He emphasised that success will depend as much on mindset as on speed. “If he stays calm, keeps learning and the team supports him, he can do great things. But it is a big step.” 

Hamilton concluded with a message of encouragement. “Hadjar has talent. I hope they give him the time he deserves.” 

As Red Bull prepares to integrate its newest prospect, Hamilton’s comments serve as both a warning and a reminder: the opportunity is enormous, but so is the pressure.

