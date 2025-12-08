user icon
Verstappen Full of Praise for World Champion Norris: “Everyone Dreams of This”

Max Verstappen has congratulated Lando Norris on becoming world champion, saying the Briton “deserves it” after a spectacular season-long fight. Verstappen missed out on the title by just two points and admitted that the defeat is painful, but he also showed genuine admiration for Norris’ achievement. According to the Dutchman, winning a first title is an experience “every driver dreams of” and something Norris should enjoy to the fullest. 

Although visibly disappointed, Verstappen spoke with calmness and respect after the finale. He said he understood Norris’ emotional reaction at the chequered flag, recalling how intense the moment felt when he won his own first championship several years ago. 

“I Know Exactly How He Feels” 

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen said he recognised the emotions Norris was going through. “I know exactly how he feels. Your first world title is very special. Everyone dreams of this moment.” 

He added that Norris had delivered a season of exceptional performances. “He has been strong all year. He had the consistency, the speed. He deserves it.” 

Verstappen also praised the battle between Red Bull and McLaren, saying it pushed both teams to their limits. “It was a very tough fight. We both made mistakes, we both had great weekends. That is what makes a championship exciting.” 

Verstappen Reflects on Near Miss 

Missing the title by two points naturally brought frustration, but Verstappen insisted he was proud of his own campaign. “It hurts, of course. When you come this close, you want to win. But we fought until the very end.” 

He highlighted the team’s massive comeback from a 104-point deficit earlier in the season. “The turnaround we made was incredible. Nobody expected us to get back into the fight. That shows how much effort everyone at Red Bull put in.” 

Verstappen said he had no regrets about his driving. “I gave everything. I pushed in every race. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it does not.” 

A Message for the New Champion

Despite the disappointment, Verstappen offered sincere advice to the new world champion. “Lando should really enjoy this moment. Your first title only happens once. Celebrate it with the people who helped you get there.” 

He added that Norris now enters a new stage of his career. “When you become champion, people look at you differently. Expectations change. But he can handle it. He is a very strong driver.” 

Verstappen confirmed he remains fully motivated for next season. “We will come back. We learned a lot this year, and the fight has made us stronger.” 

As the chequered flag falls on one of the closest title battles in recent years, Verstappen leaves Abu Dhabi with respect for the champion and determination to reclaim the crown. 

