As the championship reaches its decisive final chapter, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri each rely on a small but vital circle of support away from the track. At the centre of that circle are their mothers, whose routines, messages and rituals have become an unexpected talking point in the paddock. While the title fight is fought at more than 300 kilometres per hour, the emotional grounding behind the scenes often comes from home.

All three drivers have spoken openly about how their mothers influence their approach during high-pressure weekends. Whether through simple gestures, family traditions or a quiet reminder before lights out, their presence offers stability at a moment when every detail matters.

Verstappen: “She Does Many Things People Do Not See”

Talking to the international press, Max Verstappen said his mother, Sophie Kumpen, still plays a significant role during intense phases of the season. “She does many things. People do not see it, but she is always there with support.”

Kumpen, herself a former racing talent, sends messages throughout the weekend, helping Max keep perspective when pressure builds. Verstappen said her calmness often brings balance. “She knows the sport. She knows how it works. Sometimes she gives short advice, sometimes just a reminder to stay relaxed.”

According to Verstappen, her influence is subtle but important. “She keeps me grounded. That is what you need in a title fight.”

Norris Relies on Family Routine

Lando Norris said his mother has a tradition of calling or texting him before qualifying and again before the race. Speaking with Sky Sports, he explained that this small ritual has followed him from karting to Formula 1.

“It is the same message every weekend, and it always helps,” Norris said. “Sometimes it is a joke, sometimes something simple like good luck. It feels normal, familiar.”

He added that his mother’s support is one of the few constants in the chaos of travel, media and competition. “When everything around you is stressful, having that one stable thing from home means a lot.”

Norris said she remains one of the first people he speaks to after difficult weekends. “She understands when I am frustrated. She knows when to say something and when to say nothing. That helps a lot.”

Piastri: “She Keeps Me From Overthinking”

Oscar Piastri revealed that his mother has her own method of helping him through tense title weekends. “She keeps me from overthinking,” he said with a smile. Talking to Channel 10, he explained that she sends short, light messages that remind him not to put unnecessary pressure on himself.

Piastri said her humour helps defuse tension. “Sometimes she jokes about the weather, sometimes about my hair. It sounds silly, but it works.”

He added that his mother has followed every step of his career and always reminds him to enjoy the moment. “She tells me to appreciate where I am. That perspective is important.”

Support Beyond the Headlines

While none of the mothers appear on the pit wall or in the strategy room, their influence is woven through the routines of three drivers fighting at the highest level. Verstappen, Norris and Piastri each speak about them with the same tone: warmth, gratitude and recognition that mental support is just as valuable as engineering precision.

In a season defined by pressure and fine margins, the simplest messages from home remain among the most meaningful.