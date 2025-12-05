Yuki Tsunoda has revealed he was forbidden by Red Bull from holding talks with other Formula 1 teams, even after Helmut Marko privately informed him that he would lose his race seat. The Japanese driver said he was “angry and disappointed” when he learned he would not be retained, especially because contractual restrictions prevented him from exploring opportunities elsewhere. Tsunoda will now become Red Bull reserve driver, a role he calls “unexpected and difficult to accept”.

The situation has drawn attention to the way Red Bull manages its junior drivers, particularly when future plans shift late in the season. Tsunoda had expected clarity much earlier, and the timing of the decision left him with no realistic chance of securing a drive outside the Red Bull structure.

“I Could Not Talk to Anyone”

Speaking to DAZN, Tsunoda described the frustration he felt after learning he would not continue as a full-time driver. “I was angry. I was told I could not talk to any other teams. So when they told me I would not drive next year, I had no options.”

He added that the situation left him in a difficult position emotionally. “It was hard. I felt I had improved a lot this season. I wanted to show more. But I could not fight for a seat because I was not allowed to negotiate.”

Tsunoda said he confronted the team about the timing. “I asked why I was told so late. But that is how it is. I cannot change it.”

Marko Informed Him Personally

Tsunoda confirmed that it was Helmut Marko who delivered the news. “He told me directly. I respect that. But of course I was disappointed.”

He said he understood Red Bull’s desire to promote younger talent such as Isack Hadjar, but still felt the decision was harsh. “I know they want to give new drivers a chance. But I gave everything. I think I showed good progress.”

Tsunoda emphasised that he did not feel bitterness toward the team, but the circumstances were painful. “It is not easy to hear you are out when you have worked so hard.”

Reserve Role Is a “Different Challenge”

Although frustrated, Tsunoda said he will approach his new reserve role with professionalism. “It is a different challenge. I will support the team, do simulator work and be ready if they need me.”

He acknowledged that the shift will take time to adjust to. “I love racing. Sitting on the sidelines will be difficult. But I have to stay positive.”

Tsunoda hopes the reserve position will open doors for a future return. “I want to come back. I am not finished. If I do well in this role, maybe there will be opportunities again.”

The episode highlights the unforgiving nature of Formula 1 contract structures, especially within driver academies. For Tsunoda, the focus now shifts from racing to regrouping, with his long-term F1 ambitions still firmly intact.