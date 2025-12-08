Laurent Mekies has praised Max Verstappen and the entire Red Bull organisation for delivering one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Formula 1 history. Although Verstappen missed out on the title by two points, Mekies said the team should be “extremely proud” of how they fought back from a 104-point deficit earlier in the season. The RB team principal believes the title outcome does not diminish the scale of Red Bull’s recovery or Verstappen’s outstanding performances.

Mekies’ comments come as the sport looks ahead to the next development cycle, including the new Red Bull–Ford power unit that will debut in 2026. According to him, the resilience shown this year is precisely what the team will need during that transition period.

“A Comeback Nobody Expected”

Speaking to Canal+, Mekies emphasised that Red Bull’s revival was far beyond what many considered possible. “We should be proud of this turnaround. Nobody expected this comeback. To go from 104 points behind to fighting for the title in the final race is exceptional.”

He added that Verstappen played a central role in the resurgence. “Max delivered at an incredible level. Even when the car was not performing, he pushed the team forward. That leadership is rare.”

Mekies said the team’s engineers and mechanics also deserved full credit. “Everyone kept believing. The way they developed the car mid-season was outstanding.”

The Pain of Losing by Two Points

Despite the praise, Mekies admitted that losing the title by such a small margin still hurts. “Two points is nothing. It shows how tight the fight was. Every detail mattered.”

He believes the season will be remembered for its intensity rather than its final ranking. “We had highs, lows, mistakes and incredible weekends. The battle with McLaren pushed both teams to the absolute limit.”

Mekies said Verstappen handled the defeat with maturity. “Max was disappointed, of course, but he also knows what we achieved together. That mentality is why he is one of the best.”

Looking Ahead to the Red Bull–Ford Era

With 2026 approaching, Mekies underlined the importance of Red Bull’s fighting spirit as the team prepares for the new technical era. “A huge challenge is coming. The new power unit, the new car concept, everything changes. The determination we showed this year will be crucial.”

He praised the early work being done with Ford. “The collaboration is strong. It is a long project, but the foundations are good.”

Mekies believes Verstappen’s hunger will only grow. “This season will motivate him even more. He knows what is possible when the team works like this.”

Pride, Not Regret

Mekies finished by saying that Red Bull should look back on the season with pride rather than frustration. “We fought until the last lap of the last race. That is what defines a great team. The title slipped away by two points, but the comeback will be remembered for years.”

As the dust settles on one of the closest championships in recent memory, Red Bull leave the season convinced they are ready for the challenges ahead.