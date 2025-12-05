George Russell says Mercedes have one clear objective heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: securing second place in the constructors’ championship. The British driver admitted the team’s season has been “up and down”, but insists finishing P2 is essential for morale, momentum and validation of the work done during 2024. With Ferrari and McLaren pushing hard, Russell says Mercedes cannot afford a single misstep in the final race of the year.

The Qatar weekend was a mix of positives and frustrations for Russell. Although he felt competitive in race trim, he conceded that Mercedes still lack the consistency needed to challenge for victories. Even so, he believes the team has made visible progress since the summer, and he wants to end the season on a strong note.

“P2 in the Championship Is Everything for Us”

Talking to Sky Sports, Russell made the team’s priorities crystal clear. “P2 in the championship is everything for us right now. Of course we want to win races, but the biggest target is securing that second place for the whole team at Brackley and Brixworth.”

Russell added that the battle remains incredibly tight. “Ferrari and McLaren are both strong. One bad weekend and you drop back. We need to deliver under pressure.”

He believes a strong final result would provide a morale boost heading into winter development. “It shows the work is paying off. Everyone has been flat out this year.”

Russell Reflects on His Own Form

The Briton acknowledged that his personal season has been “a mixed bag”, but said he feels more confident now than earlier in the year. “There were moments where the car felt difficult, and I made mistakes too. But the last few races have been much better.”

He said the Qatar weekend demonstrated Mercedes’ potential. “Our pace in the race was decent. We just need to put everything together. Qualifying, strategy, execution. When we nail that, we are competitive.”

Russell emphasised that he wants to finish the season cleanly. “Consistency is what I am aiming for. No errors, no drama.”

Mercedes Already Thinking About 2025

Russell admitted that the team is already shifting focus toward next year’s car, which he hopes will allow Mercedes to return to title-fighting form. “We know where the weaknesses are. The factory is working really hard. If we get the foundations right, 2025 can be a big step.”

Still, he insisted the current season is not over. “We have one race left and a big target. The whole team is motivated. We want to finish on a high.”

A Crucial Final Push

With millions in prize money and pride on the line, Russell says the Abu Dhabi finale carries major weight. “Second in the constructors is important. It rewards the whole organisation. We owe it to everyone to fight for it.”

As the field heads into the last weekend, Russell remains optimistic that Mercedes can deliver the performance they need. “If we execute, we can do it. That is the goal, and we are ready.”