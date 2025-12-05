user icon
Russell Reveals Mercedes’ Main Goal for the Final Race

Russell Reveals Mercedes' Main Goal for the Final Race

George Russell says Mercedes have one clear objective heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: securing second place in the constructors’ championship. The British driver admitted the team’s season has been “up and down”, but insists finishing P2 is essential for morale, momentum and validation of the work done during 2024. With Ferrari and McLaren pushing hard, Russell says Mercedes cannot afford a single misstep in the final race of the year. 

The Qatar weekend was a mix of positives and frustrations for Russell. Although he felt competitive in race trim, he conceded that Mercedes still lack the consistency needed to challenge for victories. Even so, he believes the team has made visible progress since the summer, and he wants to end the season on a strong note. 

“P2 in the Championship Is Everything for Us” 

Talking to Sky Sports, Russell made the team’s priorities crystal clear. “P2 in the championship is everything for us right now. Of course we want to win races, but the biggest target is securing that second place for the whole team at Brackley and Brixworth.” 

Russell added that the battle remains incredibly tight. “Ferrari and McLaren are both strong. One bad weekend and you drop back. We need to deliver under pressure.” 

He believes a strong final result would provide a morale boost heading into winter development. “It shows the work is paying off. Everyone has been flat out this year.” 

Russell Reflects on His Own Form 

The Briton acknowledged that his personal season has been “a mixed bag”, but said he feels more confident now than earlier in the year. “There were moments where the car felt difficult, and I made mistakes too. But the last few races have been much better.”

He said the Qatar weekend demonstrated Mercedes’ potential. “Our pace in the race was decent. We just need to put everything together. Qualifying, strategy, execution. When we nail that, we are competitive.” 

Russell emphasised that he wants to finish the season cleanly. “Consistency is what I am aiming for. No errors, no drama.” 

Mercedes Already Thinking About 2025 

Russell admitted that the team is already shifting focus toward next year’s car, which he hopes will allow Mercedes to return to title-fighting form. “We know where the weaknesses are. The factory is working really hard. If we get the foundations right, 2025 can be a big step.” 

Still, he insisted the current season is not over. “We have one race left and a big target. The whole team is motivated. We want to finish on a high.” 

A Crucial Final Push 

With millions in prize money and pride on the line, Russell says the Abu Dhabi finale carries major weight. “Second in the constructors is important. It rewards the whole organisation. We owe it to everyone to fight for it.” 

As the field heads into the last weekend, Russell remains optimistic that Mercedes can deliver the performance they need. “If we execute, we can do it. That is the goal, and we are ready.” 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

