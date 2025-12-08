The FIA has clarified why Lando Norris did not receive a penalty for overtaking Yuki Tsunoda outside the track limits during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The incident, which occurred early in the race, drew immediate attention because Tsunoda was handed a penalty for weaving, while Norris escaped sanction despite going off-track to complete the move. According to the stewards, the two situations were not comparable and therefore required different rulings.

The explanation comes after fans questioned the consistency of the decisions. With title implications hanging in the balance, the FIA provided a detailed breakdown of why Norris was allowed to keep the position and why Tsunoda was punished instead.

Why Norris Avoided a Penalty

In their official stewards’ report, the FIA said Norris was forced off the track because Tsunoda defended too aggressively. Although the McLaren driver completed the overtake while beyond the white line, the FIA concluded that Norris did not gain a lasting advantage that Tsunoda had not already surrendered through his defending.

“Tsunoda’s movement left Norris with no room,” the report stated. “The overtake occurred as a result of avoiding action rather than an attempt to gain an unfair advantage.”

The FIA emphasised that the incident fell under the category of “forced off-track”, which is treated differently from drivers deliberately extending track limits for performance gain.

Why Tsunoda Did Receive a Penalty

In contrast, Tsunoda was penalised for weaving on the straight — a move the FIA deemed unsafe. The stewards said Tsunoda made more than one defensive move while attempting to block Norris, violating Article 33.4 of the regulations.

Weaving is considered a dangerous form of defence because it can cause unpredictable situations at high speed. “The driver of Car 22 was found to have changed direction multiple times,” the FIA noted. “This is not permitted and warranted a penalty.”

Tsunoda expressed frustration afterward, saying he felt he defended fairly. However, the stewards stressed that weaving is a black-and-white offence, regardless of circumstances.

Two Incidents, Two Different Rules

The FIA was clear that although both moments involved the same two drivers, they were governed by entirely different rulesets — one concerning track limits, the other concerning dangerous defending.

The ruling allowed Norris to maintain his track position without investigation, a decision that ultimately ensured the title fight remained uninterrupted by penalties. For Tsunoda, it was another difficult moment in a weekend already full of setbacks.

With the season now concluded, the FIA’s explanation closes one of the final points of debate in an already dramatic week. The message from the stewards is simple: context matters, and not every incident requires the same outcome.