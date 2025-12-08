user icon
FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

The FIA has clarified why Lando Norris did not receive a penalty for overtaking Yuki Tsunoda outside the track limits during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The incident, which occurred early in the race, drew immediate attention because Tsunoda was handed a penalty for weaving, while Norris escaped sanction despite going off-track to complete the move. According to the stewards, the two situations were not comparable and therefore required different rulings. 

The explanation comes after fans questioned the consistency of the decisions. With title implications hanging in the balance, the FIA provided a detailed breakdown of why Norris was allowed to keep the position and why Tsunoda was punished instead. 

Why Norris Avoided a Penalty 

In their official stewards’ report, the FIA said Norris was forced off the track because Tsunoda defended too aggressively. Although the McLaren driver completed the overtake while beyond the white line, the FIA concluded that Norris did not gain a lasting advantage that Tsunoda had not already surrendered through his defending.

“Tsunoda’s movement left Norris with no room,” the report stated. “The overtake occurred as a result of avoiding action rather than an attempt to gain an unfair advantage.” 

The FIA emphasised that the incident fell under the category of “forced off-track”, which is treated differently from drivers deliberately extending track limits for performance gain. 

Why Tsunoda Did Receive a Penalty 

In contrast, Tsunoda was penalised for weaving on the straight — a move the FIA deemed unsafe. The stewards said Tsunoda made more than one defensive move while attempting to block Norris, violating Article 33.4 of the regulations. 

Weaving is considered a dangerous form of defence because it can cause unpredictable situations at high speed. “The driver of Car 22 was found to have changed direction multiple times,” the FIA noted. “This is not permitted and warranted a penalty.” 

Tsunoda expressed frustration afterward, saying he felt he defended fairly. However, the stewards stressed that weaving is a black-and-white offence, regardless of circumstances. 

Two Incidents, Two Different Rules 

The FIA was clear that although both moments involved the same two drivers, they were governed by entirely different rulesets — one concerning track limits, the other concerning dangerous defending. 

The ruling allowed Norris to maintain his track position without investigation, a decision that ultimately ensured the title fight remained uninterrupted by penalties. For Tsunoda, it was another difficult moment in a weekend already full of setbacks. 

With the season now concluded, the FIA’s explanation closes one of the final points of debate in an already dramatic week. The message from the stewards is simple: context matters, and not every incident requires the same outcome.

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,430
  • Podiums 44
  • Grand Prix 152
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (26)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
