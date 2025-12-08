Verstappen’s Manager Proud of “Incredible Comeback”

Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen says he is tremendously proud of Red Bull’s remarkable comeback this season, calling it “one of the strongest fights” the team has ever produced. Verstappen missed out on the world championship by just two points, yet Vermeulen emphasised that the season should be remembered for the extraordinary turnaround rather than the narrow defeat. According to him, Red Bull fought “with one car against two McLarens”, which made the recovery even more impressive.

Vermeulen, who has guided Verstappen’s career for more than a decade, was heavily involved in the discussions, pressure moments and strategic decisions throughout the year. He says Red Bull’s mentality and unity were key to transforming a difficult start into a thrilling title battle that lasted until the final laps of Abu Dhabi.

“This Comeback Was Incredible”

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Vermeulen praised the team’s resilience after falling 104 points behind earlier in the season. “This comeback was incredible. Almost no one believed it was possible. But the team kept pushing, and Max delivered every weekend.”

He said the recovery showed the strength of the entire Red Bull organisation. “The engineers, the mechanics, the strategists, everyone worked day and night. That mentality is what kept us in the fight.”

Vermeulen highlighted Verstappen’s leadership as a decisive factor. “Max never gave up. Even when the car was not good enough, he kept motivating the team. That inspires everyone.”

“We Were Fighting With One Car”

The manager pointed out that Red Bull’s fight was even more difficult because the team largely relied on Verstappen alone in the title battle. “We were fighting with one car against two McLarens. That makes a huge difference in strategy, pressure and points.”

Despite that disadvantage, Verstappen kept closing the gap until only two points separated him from Norris at the finale. “If you consider everything we were up against, the performance this year was exceptional.”

Vermeulen said the level Red Bull reached in the second half of the season proves the team still has championship-winning potential. “We showed we can turn things around quickly. That keeps us confident for the future.”

Proud but Hungry for More

Although the title slipped away, Vermeulen stressed that there is no sense of defeatism within the Verstappen camp. “Of course you want to win, but you also have to look at the bigger picture. What we achieved together is something to be proud of.”

He believes the painful ending will only fuel Verstappen’s determination. “Max hates losing. That is why he will come back even stronger. He is already thinking about next year.”

Vermeulen concluded by thanking the fans who supported Verstappen throughout the dramatic season. “They were with us in the good moments and the difficult ones. That means a lot.”

As the team heads into a crucial development phase, Red Bull and Verstappen remain convinced that the comeback of 2024 is only the beginning of another major push.