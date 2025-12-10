Max Verstappen has made it clear he is not enthusiastic about attending the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony, calling the obligation “nonsense” shortly after the season finale. The Red Bull driver must travel to Uzbekistan as part of the mandatory appearance rules for championship finishers, but he admitted openly that the event holds little appeal for him. Verstappen said he would prefer to spend time at home after a long and intense season but will go because regulations require it.

The Dutchman ended the year as vice-world champion after one of the closest title fights of his career. Emotions were still raw when he explained why the gala feels unnecessary at this stage of the season.

“It Is Nonsense, but I Have to Go”

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen did not hide his feelings about the trip. “I have to go. Otherwise I get a penalty. But honestly, it is nonsense.”

He said that after a long campaign, the last thing drivers need is another formal obligation. “We are exhausted. It has been a very tough season. You want to recharge, not sit in a hall for hours.”

The FIA ceremony is compulsory for the top finishers in the championship. Drivers who skip the event risk fines or sporting sanctions. Verstappen made clear that the only reason he will travel is to avoid consequences. “If it was optional, I would not be there.”

Reflecting on the Season and the Title Loss

Although still frustrated about the ending, Verstappen remained philosophical when asked about losing the title by two points to Lando Norris. “It hurts, of course. But I gave everything. Sometimes that is not enough.”

He said the team’s comeback from 104 points behind was a major achievement. “We fought back incredibly well. That is something to be proud of.”

Verstappen added that his disappointment will fade once he resets for next year. “After a few days at home, it will feel different. You need distance to understand the season properly.”

Despite the frustration, he praised Norris for his performance. “He deserved it. He was very strong all year.”

Obligations Continue, Even When Drivers Want Rest

Verstappen said the travel to Uzbekistan disrupts his recovery period. “Normally after the last race you take a week to relax. Now the schedule is different. It is not ideal.”

He also questioned whether the gala format still fits the modern sport. “It is part of the rules, but maybe it is time to look at it. There must be a better way.”

Even so, Verstappen stressed he will fulfil his obligations and then begin his off-season. “I will go, get it done and then enjoy the break.”

As the dust settles on one of the most intense seasons of his career, Verstappen’s message is simple: he respects the rules, but his patience for ceremonial duties is limited.