Nico Rosberg believes Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull for the foreseeable future, but only on the condition that the team continues to provide him with a winning car. The 2016 world champion says Verstappen’s long-term contract, which runs until 2028, offers stability on paper, yet the Dutchman will not hesitate to consider alternatives if Red Bull’s performance drops. With the arrival of the new Red Bull–Ford power unit in 2026, Rosberg says the next two seasons will be decisive in determining Verstappen’s future.

The uncertainty surrounding the technical partnership with Ford has created speculation about whether Verstappen might explore other options should the new engine underperform. Rosberg believes this concern is justified, given Verstappen’s ambition and the high standards he expects from his team.

“Max Wants to Keep Winning”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rosberg said Verstappen’s loyalty depends entirely on competitiveness. “Max wants to keep winning. As long as Red Bull give him the car to do that, he will stay. But if the car is not good enough in 2026, then everything is open.”

Rosberg emphasised that drivers at Verstappen’s level focus on results above all else. “His motivation comes from fighting at the front. If Red Bull drop back, he will start thinking about other possibilities.”

He pointed to previous examples of top drivers leaving long-term projects when results slipped. “History shows that even the best relationships can end quickly when performance falls.”

The Ford Partnership Raises Questions

One of the main uncertainties is whether the Red Bull–Ford engine will be competitive under the new 2026 regulations. Rosberg said this unknown factor will shape Verstappen’s long-term thinking. “We simply do not know where that engine will be. It is a huge project. If it works, great. If not, Max has to consider his future.”

He added that Red Bull’s current dominance with Honda makes the transition even riskier. “Red Bull are at the top right now. Changing power units always carries danger. If their rivals get it right and they do not, Max will not wait around.”

Rosberg believes Verstappen will monitor progress closely throughout 2025. “Next year will tell him a lot. He will see how the development is going. He is very smart with these decisions.”

Red Bull Still in a Strong Position

Despite the uncertainty, Rosberg does not expect Verstappen to leave anytime soon. “Red Bull have an incredible team, a winning culture and a car that suits Max perfectly. It is still the best place for him.”

He also highlighted the deep relationship between Verstappen and the Red Bull staff. “He feels at home there. That matters. But ultimately, success matters most.”

Rosberg said that for now the Dutchman is fully committed. “He is not thinking about leaving today. But if things change, he will not hesitate to choose the best option for his career.”

As the sport prepares for a major reset in 2026, Verstappen’s future will depend on one thing above all: Red Bull’s ability to keep him in a winning machine.