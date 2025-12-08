user icon
icon

Will Verstappen Stay at Red Bull? “He Wants to Keep Winning”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Will Verstappen Stay at Red Bull? “He Wants to Keep Winning”

Nico Rosberg believes Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull for the foreseeable future, but only on the condition that the team continues to provide him with a winning car. The 2016 world champion says Verstappen’s long-term contract, which runs until 2028, offers stability on paper, yet the Dutchman will not hesitate to consider alternatives if Red Bull’s performance drops. With the arrival of the new Red Bull–Ford power unit in 2026, Rosberg says the next two seasons will be decisive in determining Verstappen’s future. 

The uncertainty surrounding the technical partnership with Ford has created speculation about whether Verstappen might explore other options should the new engine underperform. Rosberg believes this concern is justified, given Verstappen’s ambition and the high standards he expects from his team. 

More about Red Bull Racing Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Dec 17
 Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Dec 17

“Max Wants to Keep Winning” 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rosberg said Verstappen’s loyalty depends entirely on competitiveness. “Max wants to keep winning. As long as Red Bull give him the car to do that, he will stay. But if the car is not good enough in 2026, then everything is open.” 

Rosberg emphasised that drivers at Verstappen’s level focus on results above all else. “His motivation comes from fighting at the front. If Red Bull drop back, he will start thinking about other possibilities.” 

He pointed to previous examples of top drivers leaving long-term projects when results slipped. “History shows that even the best relationships can end quickly when performance falls.” 

The Ford Partnership Raises Questions 

One of the main uncertainties is whether the Red Bull–Ford engine will be competitive under the new 2026 regulations. Rosberg said this unknown factor will shape Verstappen’s long-term thinking. “We simply do not know where that engine will be. It is a huge project. If it works, great. If not, Max has to consider his future.” 

He added that Red Bull’s current dominance with Honda makes the transition even riskier. “Red Bull are at the top right now. Changing power units always carries danger. If their rivals get it right and they do not, Max will not wait around.” 

Rosberg believes Verstappen will monitor progress closely throughout 2025. “Next year will tell him a lot. He will see how the development is going. He is very smart with these decisions.” 

Red Bull Still in a Strong Position

Despite the uncertainty, Rosberg does not expect Verstappen to leave anytime soon. “Red Bull have an incredible team, a winning culture and a car that suits Max perfectly. It is still the best place for him.” 

He also highlighted the deep relationship between Verstappen and the Red Bull staff. “He feels at home there. That matters. But ultimately, success matters most.” 

Rosberg said that for now the Dutchman is fully committed. “He is not thinking about leaving today. But if things change, he will not hesitate to choose the best option for his career.” 

As the sport prepares for a major reset in 2026, Verstappen’s future will depend on one thing above all: Red Bull’s ability to keep him in a winning machine.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar