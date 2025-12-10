Red Bull have been shaken by another internal departure as Helmut Marko, one of the architects of the Verstappen era, has now officially left the team. His exit follows a year filled with senior figures stepping away from key positions, raising questions about the long-term stability of the organisation and what this means for Max Verstappen’s future. With Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, Rob Marshall and Ben Courtenay also gone, the structure around Verstappen looks very different from the one that powered his dominance.

Marko was more than a driver adviser. He was the gatekeeper of the Red Bull philosophy, the man who brought Verstappen into Formula 1 at 17 and defended him through every storm. His departure therefore carries symbolic weight. While there is no sign of immediate panic within the team, the changes behind the scenes are too significant to overlook.

A Year of Turbulence Behind the Scenes

Speaking to ORF, Marko confirmed he is stepping away after two decades of involvement. His exit caps a turbulent year within Red Bull Racing. First, technical mastermind Adrian Newey announced his intention to leave. Soon after, long-serving sporting director Jonathan Wheatley departed, followed by senior engineers Rob Marshall and Ben Courtenay.

These were not minor reshuffles but structural shifts. Each figure contributed to Red Bull’s rise from midfield outsider to serial world champion. Losing so many pillars in one season naturally raises eyebrows.

Marko’s influence went further than technical detail. He shaped the culture, the academy and the aggressive identity that defined the team. His absence will be noticed across every department.

Verstappen Loses His Closest Ally

For Verstappen, Marko’s departure hits on a personal level. Marko was instrumental in guiding him through Formula 3, Toro Rosso and the early Red Bull years. He defended Verstappen when critics called him reckless and pushed the team to make bold decisions that ultimately paid off.

The Dutchman has often said that Marko is one of the few people in Formula 1 he trusts without reservation. With Newey gone and Christian Horner facing ongoing scrutiny earlier this year, Verstappen has now lost yet another stabilising figure around him.

Publicly, Verstappen has remained calm, but privately the loss of so many key names may prompt questions. His contract runs until 2028, yet he has made clear many times that competitiveness is the only thing that keeps him tied to a team.

Should Verstappen Be Worried?

In the short term, no crisis is expected. Red Bull still have one of the strongest technical groups in Formula 1, and the RB20 remained the benchmark for much of the season. But the long-term picture is more complex.

A new power unit arrives in 2026 with Ford, a massive project that requires stability, trust and continuity. Multiple senior exits in the run-up to that change are not ideal. Verstappen will closely monitor how Red Bull navigate the next two years.

If the structure remains competitive, he stays. If the foundations weaken, the Dutchman has options.

For now, the Verstappen–Red Bull partnership continues at full strength, but Marko’s departure marks the end of an era.