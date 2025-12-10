user icon
Helmut Marko Leaves Red Bull: Should Verstappen Be Worried?

Red Bull have been shaken by another internal departure as Helmut Marko, one of the architects of the Verstappen era, has now officially left the team. His exit follows a year filled with senior figures stepping away from key positions, raising questions about the long-term stability of the organisation and what this means for Max Verstappen’s future. With Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, Rob Marshall and Ben Courtenay also gone, the structure around Verstappen looks very different from the one that powered his dominance. 

Marko was more than a driver adviser. He was the gatekeeper of the Red Bull philosophy, the man who brought Verstappen into Formula 1 at 17 and defended him through every storm. His departure therefore carries symbolic weight. While there is no sign of immediate panic within the team, the changes behind the scenes are too significant to overlook. 

A Year of Turbulence Behind the Scenes 

Speaking to ORF, Marko confirmed he is stepping away after two decades of involvement. His exit caps a turbulent year within Red Bull Racing. First, technical mastermind Adrian Newey announced his intention to leave. Soon after, long-serving sporting director Jonathan Wheatley departed, followed by senior engineers Rob Marshall and Ben Courtenay. 

These were not minor reshuffles but structural shifts. Each figure contributed to Red Bull’s rise from midfield outsider to serial world champion. Losing so many pillars in one season naturally raises eyebrows. 

Marko’s influence went further than technical detail. He shaped the culture, the academy and the aggressive identity that defined the team. His absence will be noticed across every department. 

Verstappen Loses His Closest Ally 

For Verstappen, Marko’s departure hits on a personal level. Marko was instrumental in guiding him through Formula 3, Toro Rosso and the early Red Bull years. He defended Verstappen when critics called him reckless and pushed the team to make bold decisions that ultimately paid off. 

The Dutchman has often said that Marko is one of the few people in Formula 1 he trusts without reservation. With Newey gone and Christian Horner facing ongoing scrutiny earlier this year, Verstappen has now lost yet another stabilising figure around him. 

Publicly, Verstappen has remained calm, but privately the loss of so many key names may prompt questions. His contract runs until 2028, yet he has made clear many times that competitiveness is the only thing that keeps him tied to a team.

Should Verstappen Be Worried? 

In the short term, no crisis is expected. Red Bull still have one of the strongest technical groups in Formula 1, and the RB20 remained the benchmark for much of the season. But the long-term picture is more complex. 

A new power unit arrives in 2026 with Ford, a massive project that requires stability, trust and continuity. Multiple senior exits in the run-up to that change are not ideal. Verstappen will closely monitor how Red Bull navigate the next two years. 

If the structure remains competitive, he stays. If the foundations weaken, the Dutchman has options. 

For now, the Verstappen–Red Bull partnership continues at full strength, but Marko’s departure marks the end of an era.

F1 News Max Verstappen Helmut Marko Red Bull Racing

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
