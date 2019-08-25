user icon
<strong>Bommarito Automotive Group 500:</strong> Takuma Sato victorious in chaotic race

Bommarito Automotive Group 500: Takuma Sato victorious in chaotic race

  • Published on 25 Aug 2019 11:00
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Takuma Sato fought back from the controversy he created in Pocono in the best way possible, edging out Ed Carpenter to win just a week after causing a multi-car crash.

Sato won the race by just four hundredths of a second, and this was just one unexpected event in what was a truly unpredictable race.

Tony Kanaan fought his way to third place, but had a chance at second before he was passed by Carpenter with a handful of laps remaining. This is a season-best result for Kanaan in his #14 Chevrolet, who scored his first podium finish in two years.

Josef Newgarden was the leader in the early stages of the race, but was closely followed by Will Power and rookie Santino Ferrucci. Ferrucci lost his seat in Formula 2 due to dangerous driving, and he was accused of this again by Newgarden after a battle in the closing stages of the race.

Ferrucci was unable to overtake Kanaan on the final corner of the final lap, but tried to position his car on the racing line regardless. This led to Newgarden spinning out, but fortunately for the championship leader he coasted towards the finish line and finished seventh.

Newgarden was passed by both his teammate Simon Pagenaud and Carlin's Conor Daly, who finished in fifth and sixth respectively. Pagenaud is now the leading rival to Newgarden in the championship battle, with the pair only separated by 38 points.

Rounding out the top ten was the #28 of Ryan Hunter-Reay, followed by Colton Herta and Marco Andretti.

Notable absences from the classified finishers were Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon, Spencer Pigot and Will Power. Power lost his chance at the victory after coming out of the pits on cold tyres and sliding into the wall, with Bourdais also retiring in a very similar incident.

Dixon retired due to an engine problem, which dealt another hefty blow to his chances of retaining the title he won last year.


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

