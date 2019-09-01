Pocono dropped from 2020 schedule, Richmond added

The 2020 IndyCar calendar has been revealed and with it confirmation that Pocono will not be returning next year.
Rumours have been swirling about the future of the event for some time, as its contract with IndyCar expired after the 2019 race, which once more saw a controversial incident.
A hefty lap one crash, 12 months on from Robert Wickens' crash at the same circuit, raised questions about whether or not the circuit should be present on the IndyCar schedule.
In another tragic incident, Justin Wilson lost his life at Pocono in 2015.
In Pocono's place comes the Richmond Raceway in Virginia, a circuit that IndyCar last raced at 10 years ago. The track will be the shortest oval on the 2020 calendar.
The championship will once again kick off on the streets of St. Petersburg on the 15th of March, while the gemstone of the season, the Indianapolis 500, will take place on May 24th.
|Date
|Venue
|Type
|15th March
|St Petersburg
|Street
|5th April
|Barber Motorsport Park
|Road
|19th April
|Long Beach
|Street
|26th April
|Circuit of the Americas
|Road
|9th May
|Indianapolis GP
|Road
|24th May
|Indianapolis 500
|Oval
|30th May
|Detroit Race 1
|Street
|31st May
|Detroit Race 2
|Street
|6th June
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Oval
|21st June
|Road America
|Road
|27th June
|Richmond Raceway
|Oval
|12th July
|Toronto
|Street
|18th July
|Iowa
|Oval
|16th August
|Mid-Ohio
|Road
|22nd August
|Gateway
|Oval
|6th September
|Portland
|Road
|20th September
|Laguna Seca
|Road
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (2)Login to reply
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,870
It was a ridiculous track, with poor safety features. Ironically it was very emblematic of Indy. Very fast, very low texh, and very dangerous.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 871
Good call.