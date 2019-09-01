user icon
icon

link-icon
Pocono dropped from 2020 schedule, Richmond added

Pocono dropped from 2020 schedule, Richmond added

  • Published on 01 Sep 2019 21:47
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 IndyCar calendar has been revealed and with it confirmation that Pocono will not be returning next year.

Rumours have been swirling about the future of the event for some time, as its contract with IndyCar expired after the 2019 race, which once more saw a controversial incident. 

A hefty lap one crash, 12 months on from Robert Wickens' crash at the same circuit, raised questions about whether or not the circuit should be present on the IndyCar schedule.

In another tragic incident, Justin Wilson lost his life at Pocono in 2015.

In Pocono's place comes the Richmond Raceway in Virginia, a circuit that IndyCar last raced at 10 years ago. The track will be the shortest oval on the 2020 calendar.

The championship will once again kick off on the streets of St. Petersburg on the 15th of March, while the gemstone of the season, the Indianapolis 500, will take place on May 24th.

 

Date Venue Type
15th March St Petersburg Street
5th April Barber Motorsport Park Road
19th April  Long Beach Street
26th April Circuit of the Americas Road
9th May Indianapolis GP Road
24th May Indianapolis 500 Oval
30th May Detroit Race 1 Street
31st May Detroit Race 2 Street
6th June Texas Motor Speedway Oval
21st June Road America Road
27th June Richmond Raceway Oval
12th July Toronto Street
18th July Iowa Oval
16th August Mid-Ohio Road
22nd August Gateway Oval
6th September Portland Road
20th September Laguna Seca Road

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,870

    It was a ridiculous track, with poor safety features. Ironically it was very emblematic of Indy. Very fast, very low texh, and very dangerous.

    • + 0
    • Sep 2 2019 - 00:01
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Good call.

    • + 0
    • Sep 2 2019 - 21:21


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar