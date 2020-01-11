Alonso hoping to finalise 2020 Indy 500 drive 'soon'

Fernando Alonso has asserted that he would like to secure his plans for the 2020 Indialianpolis 500 "soon".

The Spaniard is set to return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 12 months on from when he was bumped from qualifying by Kyle Kaiser and Juncos.

2019 marked Alonso's second attempt at the famous event after he made his debut in 2017 in a joint effort from Andretti Autosport, McLaren and Honda.

After looking competitive and in contention for the win for much of the race two and a half years ago, his engine gave way in the latter stages, sending him into retirement.

Alonso took part in last year's race with McLaren, who has joined the IndyCar Series full-time in 2020 in collaboration with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

However, Alonso may not take on a ride at McLaren for the race, with Andretti admitting interest in the two-time Formula 1 world champion.

Alonso is currently taking part in the Dakar rally but is not setting out to win the event, as he simply looks to gain experience.

"The adventure in Dakar is a professional challenge to feel competitive and learn from the best in a speciality I do not know," he told El Mundo newspaper.

"But the objective in terms of competitiveness and trying to win something important is the Indianapolis 500.

"For that I will try to be in the best possible team and in the best possible conditions. Hopefully something can be finalised soon."

The 2020 Indianapolis 500 will be the 104th running of the event and will take place on May 24th.