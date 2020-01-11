user icon
Alonso hoping to finalise 2020 Indy 500 drive 'soon'

  • Published on 11 Jan 2020 10:45
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Fernando Alonso has asserted that he would like to secure his plans for the 2020 Indialianpolis 500 "soon".

The Spaniard is set to return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 12 months on from when he was bumped from qualifying by Kyle Kaiser and Juncos.

2019 marked Alonso's second attempt at the famous event after he made his debut in 2017 in a joint effort from Andretti Autosport, McLaren and Honda.

After looking competitive and in contention for the win for much of the race two and a half years ago, his engine gave way in the latter stages, sending him into retirement.

Alonso took part in last year's race with McLaren, who has joined the IndyCar Series full-time in 2020 in collaboration with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. 

However, Alonso may not take on a ride at McLaren for the race, with Andretti admitting interest in the two-time Formula 1 world champion.

Alonso is currently taking part in the Dakar rally but is not setting out to win the event, as he simply looks to gain experience.

"The adventure in Dakar is a professional challenge to feel competitive and learn from the best in a speciality I do not know," he told El Mundo newspaper.

"But the objective in terms of competitiveness and trying to win something important is the Indianapolis 500.

"For that I will try to be in the best possible team and in the best possible conditions. Hopefully something can be finalised soon."

The 2020 Indianapolis 500 will be the 104th running of the event and will take place on May 24th. 

Replies (4)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,716

    Provided I have time for it this year, I feel I'll have to give Indycar and FE another shot. I'll admit I got little excitement from either series, particularly not FE (as I've detailed before, I found the racing not very fun, and the politics around it's benefits odd), but I don't feel I've given them a proper shot, and it'd be disingenuous to not give them a chance. And maybe I should try going back to DTM again... Man I let go of my petrolhead last year...

    • Jan 11 2020 - 12:55
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,777

      Would HIGHLY recommend IndyCar. Great tracks, great cars, great drivers and great racing. One of the best series out there

      • Jan 11 2020 - 13:41
    • Sparky1

      Posts: 14

      Indycar does have some good tracks and drivers. However the cars are ALL the same. Just two engines. That may make the racing closer but a spec car series bores me to death.
      Back in the 80s & 90s it had many different combinations of engines, cars, tires and was awesome. Much much better than the current racing. Then Tony George split the series and it has been mediocre ever since. Maybe Roger Penske can fix it I hope.

      • Jan 11 2020 - 18:26
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,123

      Indy has a couple of great races, Indy 500 being the main one. It's really quite an event. Besides that I find the series kinda dreadful. As previously mentioned here, it was much more diverse and interesting when it was Cart. It's so painfully low tech now.

      As for Alonso I actually hope he does Andretti with Honda. 2017 still bugs me because I really wonder if he could have challenged for the win. Certainly looked that way.

      • Jan 14 2020 - 05:52

