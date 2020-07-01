user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
McLaren reveals Alonso's livery for 2020 Indy 500

McLaren reveals Alonso's livery for 2020 Indy 500

  • Published on 01 Jul 2020 08:35
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

The Arrow McLaren SP team has revealed the livery Fernando Alonso will use to contest the 2020 Indianapolis 500.

The event, which was initially delayed from its usual slot in May to August 23rd, will see Alonso's third time competing at The Brickyard, having first competed in the event in 2017.

Alonso, who has two Formula 1 world titles to his name as well as two consecutive wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be hoping to push for victory to become only the second driver after Graham Hill to take the coveted Triple Crown of motorsports.

Alonso was in contention for the win during his first attempt in 2017, having led for 27 laps before an engine failure put paid to his chances towards the end of the race.

Having sat out the 2018 race things were not to improve upon his return last year, as Alonso failed to qualify for the main race, having been bumped out of qualifying and failing to make the top thirty.

Alonso will partner regular Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Oliver Askew as the team will field three cars for the event.

Despite the troubles of last year. Alonso spoke to Autosport about his chances with the team for this year's race, saying that he is feeling confident that the car can perform well and that he is certain that a good result can be possible.

“I’m very happy to finally see the car which I will race in the Indianapolis 500," Alonso said.

“We had to wait longer than usual to release the livery but that means that engines will be starting soon in Indianapolis.

“I’m confident that Arrow McLaren SP will be competitive. The team has the right experience, well-qualified people, and great resources."

Photos Fernando Alonso 2020 Indy 500 livery
IndyCar News Fernando Alonso
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,214

    Looks... Well... At least it's well-decorated with sponsor stickers...

    • + 0
    • Jul 1 2020 - 09:43

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 132
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 78
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (38)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, Spain
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar