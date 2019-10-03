IndyCar begins testing Aeroscreen ahead of 2020 introduction

IndyCar has started testing the Aeroscreen that will feature on the cars in 2020 for the very first time.

In May earlier this year, IndyCar announced that it would use the Aeroscreen for the 2020 campaign, designed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Prior to the Aeroscreen, IndyCar used the Advanced Frontal Protection device starting at the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis in May.

The Aeroscreen was tested by Team Penske's Will Power and Chip Ganassi's Scott Dixon on Wednesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before running continues on Thursday.

It consists of a polycarbonate laminated screen that features an anti-reflective coating on the interior of the screen and an anti-fogging device through an integral heating element.

The device features a halo structure that was introduced in Formula 1 and junior series in 2018, with the polycarbonate latched onto the titanium construction.

The 2020 season of the NTT IndyCar Series kicks off on March 15th in St Petersburg, Florida before concluding at Laguna Seca on September 20th.