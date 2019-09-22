user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey:</strong> Herta wins at Laguna Seca, Newgarden secures second title

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey: Herta wins at Laguna Seca, Newgarden secures second title

  • Published on 22 Sep 2019 23:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Colton Herta has won the final race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series at Laguna Seca, as Josef Newgarden took his second title.

Newgarden, who won his first championship in 2017, crossed the line in eighth place - however his rivals were not placed well enough to mount an upset. 

Simon Pagenaud looked like the driver that could have halted Newgarden's championship charge, as he closed in on Scott Dixon in the latter stages of the race for third place.

However Pagenaud couldn't pass Dixon, who also missed out on the championship. They followed home Will Power, who failed to pass rookie Herta, who took his second victory of the season.

Felix Rosenqvist stormed from 14th on the grod to cross the line in fifth place, taking the Rookie of the Year title.

Alexander Rossi, who is still searching for his first championship title in IndyCar, was sixth as he had a tricky race running out onto the dirt on a couple of occasions.

Sebastien Bourdais, whose participation was doubtful due to a neck injury, came home in seventh place ahead of Newgarden - passing the champion in the final laps of the race for the position.

James Hinchcliffe was ninth in the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports car, ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay, teammate Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal and Max Chilton.

Santino Ferrucci failed to finish the race after colliding with Takuma Sato, while Ed Jones also didn't see the chequered flag.

Photos IndyCar Laguna Seca 2019

Replies (0)

Login to reply


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar