Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey: Herta wins at Laguna Seca, Newgarden secures second title

Colton Herta has won the final race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series at Laguna Seca, as Josef Newgarden took his second title.

Newgarden, who won his first championship in 2017, crossed the line in eighth place - however his rivals were not placed well enough to mount an upset.

Simon Pagenaud looked like the driver that could have halted Newgarden's championship charge, as he closed in on Scott Dixon in the latter stages of the race for third place.

However Pagenaud couldn't pass Dixon, who also missed out on the championship. They followed home Will Power, who failed to pass rookie Herta, who took his second victory of the season.

Felix Rosenqvist stormed from 14th on the grod to cross the line in fifth place, taking the Rookie of the Year title.

Alexander Rossi, who is still searching for his first championship title in IndyCar, was sixth as he had a tricky race running out onto the dirt on a couple of occasions.

Sebastien Bourdais, whose participation was doubtful due to a neck injury, came home in seventh place ahead of Newgarden - passing the champion in the final laps of the race for the position.

James Hinchcliffe was ninth in the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports car, ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay, teammate Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal and Max Chilton.

Santino Ferrucci failed to finish the race after colliding with Takuma Sato, while Ed Jones also didn't see the chequered flag.