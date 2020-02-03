user icon
Honda vetoes Alonso's Indy 500 return with Andretti

Honda vetoes Alonso's Indy 500 return with Andretti

  Published on 03 Feb 2020 10:29
  • comments 20
  By: Coilin Higgins

Fernando Alonso will not make a return to the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport, with engine supplier Honda taking the decision to veto such a partnership for the pair, according to RACER.

It has been widely speculated that Alonso would join the team for the Indy 500 in 2020 in an attempt to take the victory and achieve the triple crown.

However, it is understood that with the backing from Honda's global headquarters in Tokyo that such a move for the Spanish F1 champion will no longer go ahead.

There was also speculation that Alonso was in talks to stay with the Andretti team and compete in some of IndyCar's road courses also throughout the coming season.

Alonso competed in his first Indianapolis 500 in 2017 with a Honda-powered car from the Andretti team and looked to be a genuine contender for victory throughout the race until an engine failure saw retirement for Alonso with only a handful of laps to go.

Alonso returned to Indianapolis last year with a McLaren backed entry powered by Chevrolet but failed to qualify for the race as the team struggled on its return to the famous oval circuit.

It was also announced last week that Alonso, who was still part of the McLaren F1 team in an ambassadorial role, had parted ways with the team.

What this now means for Alonso is if he wants to qualify for and line up on the starting grid for this year's Indy 500, he will have to source a drive from a Chevrolet powered team.

Only a handful of seats remain, with none other than his former McLaren team being one option for Alonso as McLaren look ahead to its first full IndyCar season in a joint partnership with Schmidt Peterson motorsports.

Replies (20)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    'S a bit petty, innit Honda?

    • + 2
    • Feb 3 2020 - 12:32
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,167

      GP2! GP2 mindset! argh!..

      • + 1
      • Feb 3 2020 - 14:01
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Ironically, Alonso and whatever higher ups he infuriated looks like a perfect match in terms of handling situations with grace. Arai would be proud of them both.

      • + 0
      • Feb 3 2020 - 16:53
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,109

      You also have to keep in mind that in Asian cultures it's a disgrace to lose one's face, as they say. Losing face doesn't mean much in the West, but Alonso publicly shaming and causing executives at Honda to lose face is like an unforgivable sin. It's just not done to elders there, so no matter how stupid we think it is they would not want to risk any possibility of him doing that again.

      • + 1
      • Feb 4 2020 - 01:07
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      It's s fair assesment, and I, this site's dramaqueen, will also say that I think people exaggerate just how horrible this was, when he was just refused from joining one team due to him failing to handle said team's partner with care (as any Alonso do) and due to said party being too traditional. Tradition and culture is usually good, but excess can be a poison in the wrong scenario. I can't necessarily blame Honda for taking this route, but as their fan I'm disappointed they didn't take the high route here.

      • + 0
      • Feb 4 2020 - 06:24
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,167

      Not a big fan of mixing business with tradition/culture.

      • + 0
      • Feb 4 2020 - 16:58
  • Kean

    Posts: 642

    That's a bit of a D**k move by Honda. Let's face it, a PU that only manages 7 laps in 4 days of testing is a crap PU, and Alonso was right to get pissed. It was 5 years ago and Honda are now successful with Red Bull, get over it. Thay should be able to own up to the fact that what they were building in 2015-2017 was crap. Really, really low by Honda. Sorta makes me not wanna get a Honda when times come to sell my HRV and get something else. Why support douchebags?

    • + 1
    • Feb 3 2020 - 14:40
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Yeah it is. They have the right to do it, but it's just so pointless and makes them look silly. Still, I wouldn't judge the rest of the company based on a few sour apples on top. The cars are still great, Tanabe who manages the F1 project now is a rad bloke. But this hardly makes it easier for them to gain fans.

      • + 0
      • Feb 3 2020 - 16:55
  • Swann

    Posts: 2

    Wow.. Honda keep digging themselves up new PR disasters... Alonso was right..
    Honda came back with the worst engine F1 has EVER seen and they think Fernando was the problem? I guess they won't be selling many cars in Spain, and I'm sure they've just love a ton of fans/credibility

    • + 1
    • Feb 3 2020 - 15:44
    • Kean

      Posts: 642

      Right on!

      • + 1
      • Feb 3 2020 - 16:03
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 274

    ....is a dish best served cold !!! Saw that one coming - thing is, they both lose !

    • + 1
    • Feb 3 2020 - 18:37
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,167

      I am not very comfortable doing business with petty, silly people like those at Honda. Perhaps, my next car/bike wouldn't be Honda. Interestingly, I am not even a fan of Alonso.

      • + 2
      • Feb 3 2020 - 19:02
  • Dert38

    Posts: 169

    wtf dude??? this is so funny...

    • + 0
    • Feb 3 2020 - 19:27
  • Sadtomato

    Posts: 46

    Revenge is a dish best served cold!

    • + 1
    • Feb 3 2020 - 21:08
    • Sadtomato

      Posts: 46

      sorry Pistonhead - did not see that you already said that!!

      • + 0
      • Feb 3 2020 - 21:10
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 274

      Indeed !

      • + 0
      • Feb 5 2020 - 18:31
  • xoya

    Posts: 527

    Well that is a suckerpunch at it's worst.
    Honda, Helmut and Verstappen deserve each other. They share the same vengeful, petty mindset.
    Let's not forget that Honda blew up for Alonso, not only in F1 but IndyCar as well.
    Plus, this is unprofessional beyond all bounds.

    • + 1
    • Feb 3 2020 - 22:01
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 274

      Cannot agree more on all your points.

      • + 0
      • Feb 5 2020 - 18:30
  • f1ski

    Posts: 585

    Probably more to this than on the surface

    • + 0
    • Feb 3 2020 - 23:46
  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    You reap what you sow Nando,

    • + 1
    • Feb 4 2020 - 04:22

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

