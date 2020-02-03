Honda vetoes Alonso's Indy 500 return with Andretti

Fernando Alonso will not make a return to the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport, with engine supplier Honda taking the decision to veto such a partnership for the pair, according to RACER.
It has been widely speculated that Alonso would join the team for the Indy 500 in 2020 in an attempt to take the victory and achieve the triple crown.
However, it is understood that with the backing from Honda's global headquarters in Tokyo that such a move for the Spanish F1 champion will no longer go ahead.
There was also speculation that Alonso was in talks to stay with the Andretti team and compete in some of IndyCar's road courses also throughout the coming season.
Alonso competed in his first Indianapolis 500 in 2017 with a Honda-powered car from the Andretti team and looked to be a genuine contender for victory throughout the race until an engine failure saw retirement for Alonso with only a handful of laps to go.
Alonso returned to Indianapolis last year with a McLaren backed entry powered by Chevrolet but failed to qualify for the race as the team struggled on its return to the famous oval circuit.
It was also announced last week that Alonso, who was still part of the McLaren F1 team in an ambassadorial role, had parted ways with the team.
What this now means for Alonso is if he wants to qualify for and line up on the starting grid for this year's Indy 500, he will have to source a drive from a Chevrolet powered team.
Only a handful of seats remain, with none other than his former McLaren team being one option for Alonso as McLaren look ahead to its first full IndyCar season in a joint partnership with Schmidt Peterson motorsports.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
'S a bit petty, innit Honda?
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,167
GP2! GP2 mindset! argh!..
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Ironically, Alonso and whatever higher ups he infuriated looks like a perfect match in terms of handling situations with grace. Arai would be proud of them both.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 1,109
You also have to keep in mind that in Asian cultures it's a disgrace to lose one's face, as they say. Losing face doesn't mean much in the West, but Alonso publicly shaming and causing executives at Honda to lose face is like an unforgivable sin. It's just not done to elders there, so no matter how stupid we think it is they would not want to risk any possibility of him doing that again.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
It's s fair assesment, and I, this site's dramaqueen, will also say that I think people exaggerate just how horrible this was, when he was just refused from joining one team due to him failing to handle said team's partner with care (as any Alonso do) and due to said party being too traditional. Tradition and culture is usually good, but excess can be a poison in the wrong scenario. I can't necessarily blame Honda for taking this route, but as their fan I'm disappointed they didn't take the high route here.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,167
Not a big fan of mixing business with tradition/culture.
Kean
Posts: 642
That's a bit of a D**k move by Honda. Let's face it, a PU that only manages 7 laps in 4 days of testing is a crap PU, and Alonso was right to get pissed. It was 5 years ago and Honda are now successful with Red Bull, get over it. Thay should be able to own up to the fact that what they were building in 2015-2017 was crap. Really, really low by Honda. Sorta makes me not wanna get a Honda when times come to sell my HRV and get something else. Why support douchebags?
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Yeah it is. They have the right to do it, but it's just so pointless and makes them look silly. Still, I wouldn't judge the rest of the company based on a few sour apples on top. The cars are still great, Tanabe who manages the F1 project now is a rad bloke. But this hardly makes it easier for them to gain fans.
Swann
Posts: 2
Wow.. Honda keep digging themselves up new PR disasters... Alonso was right..
Honda came back with the worst engine F1 has EVER seen and they think Fernando was the problem? I guess they won't be selling many cars in Spain, and I'm sure they've just love a ton of fans/credibility
Kean
Posts: 642
Right on!
Pistonhead
Posts: 274
....is a dish best served cold !!! Saw that one coming - thing is, they both lose !
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,167
I am not very comfortable doing business with petty, silly people like those at Honda. Perhaps, my next car/bike wouldn't be Honda. Interestingly, I am not even a fan of Alonso.
Dert38
Posts: 169
wtf dude??? this is so funny...
Sadtomato
Posts: 46
Revenge is a dish best served cold!
Sadtomato
Posts: 46
sorry Pistonhead - did not see that you already said that!!
Pistonhead
Posts: 274
Indeed !
xoya
Posts: 527
Well that is a suckerpunch at it's worst.
Honda, Helmut and Verstappen deserve each other. They share the same vengeful, petty mindset.
Let's not forget that Honda blew up for Alonso, not only in F1 but IndyCar as well.
Plus, this is unprofessional beyond all bounds.
Pistonhead
Posts: 274
Cannot agree more on all your points.
f1ski
Posts: 585
Probably more to this than on the surface
Mansell
Posts: 94
You reap what you sow Nando,