Penske Corporation completes acquisition of IMS, IndyCar and IMS Productions

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has confirmed that the Penske Corporation has completed its acquisition of the circuit, the IndyCar Series and IMS Productions.

In November of 2019, it was announced that Roger Penske, a long-time team owner in IndyCar, had bought the aforementioned assets from Hulman and Company.

Penske becomes just the fourth owner of the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, following track designer Carl Fisher, Eddie Rickenbacker, and Tony Hulman and Hulman & Company.

The latter has held ownership of the track since 1945, but now possession shifts to the Penske Corporation, with its owner Roger Penske being the most successful team owner in IndyCar history.

"We are looking forward to carrying on the tradition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar racing," said Penske.

"We have been diligently working with the teams at IMS, INDYCAR and IMS Productions over the last two months to ensure a smooth and productive transition and we are ready to hit the ground running.

"Now, it is time to get to work as we continue the growth of the Speedway and we build on the momentum of the NTT IndyCar Series."

The 2020 IndyCar Series kicks off on March 15th in St. Petersburg. The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 24th.