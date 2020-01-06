user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Penske Corporation completes acquisition of IMS, IndyCar and IMS Productions

Penske Corporation completes acquisition of IMS, IndyCar and IMS Productions

  • Published on 06 Jan 2020 16:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has confirmed that the Penske Corporation has completed its acquisition of the circuit, the IndyCar Series and IMS Productions.

In November of 2019, it was announced that Roger Penske, a long-time team owner in IndyCar, had bought the aforementioned assets from Hulman and Company.

Penske becomes just the fourth owner of the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, following track designer Carl Fisher, Eddie Rickenbacker, and Tony Hulman and Hulman & Company.

The latter has held ownership of the track since 1945, but now possession shifts to the Penske Corporation, with its owner Roger Penske being the most successful team owner in IndyCar history.

"We are looking forward to carrying on the tradition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar racing," said Penske.

"We have been diligently working with the teams at IMS, INDYCAR and IMS Productions over the last two months to ensure a smooth and productive transition and we are ready to hit the ground running.

"Now, it is time to get to work as we continue the growth of the Speedway and we build on the momentum of the NTT IndyCar Series."

The 2020 IndyCar Series kicks off on March 15th in St. Petersburg. The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 24th. 

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar