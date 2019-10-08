Chip Ganassi confirms third car for Ericsson in 2020

Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed that Marcus Ericsson has joined the team as it field three cars for the 2020 season.

Ericsson joins series veteran Scott Dixon and compatriot Felix Rosenqvist at the team, and is set to drive with the #8.

2020 will be Ericsson's second season in the NTT IndyCar Series, having raced with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsport this year, securing a second place in Detroit.

"First of all, I’m extremely happy and proud to get the opportunity to join Chip Ganassi Racing,” Ericsson said.

“It’s a team of winners and their history speaks for itself. I’m very thankful that they believe in me, and I will do everything I can to make 2020 another successful year for the team.

"I’m also very excited to work with two of the best drivers in the series in Scott and Felix. I’m looking forward to putting what I’ve learned this year to use in my second year in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Team owner Ganassi added: “I think Marcus brings a lot of unique experience with him having competed in several championships around the world.

"When you have someone with that type of background, it gives him other points of reference that helps his ability to develop and add to the overall racing program. We’re looking forward to seeing what Marcus can do alongside Scott and Felix.”