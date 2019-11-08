user icon
Meyer Shank Racing announces full-time deal for Harvey with Andretti support

  • Published on 08 Nov 2019 17:22
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Meyer Shank Racing has announced that it will make its full-time debut in IndyCar next season in partnership with Andretti Autosport.

Jack Harvey, who claimed his first podium finish in the IndyCar Series at the IndyCar Grand Prix in 2019, will lead the driver line-up.

Harvey has competed in select races in 2018 and 2019 with MSR, in partnership with Schmidt Peterson Motorsport who has become Arrow McLaren SP for 2020.

“This is the moment that we all work so extremely hard for,” said Harvey. “I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to go racing with Meyer Shank Racing, AutoNation and SiriusXM full time.

"We have shown we can be competitive, and I can’t wait to build on that and get started on another multi-year program with this group.

"This is the first time in four years I’ll be competing full time, I owe that to Michael Shank, Jim Meyer, Marc Cannon, my manager Bob Perona and my family for the support and belief. I’ve never been so excited to go racing.”

Team co-owner Michael Shank added: "This year has been great and Jack has produced some spectacular results for us and we, as a team, are proud to have him back next year.

"And of course, all of this would not be possible without AutoNation and SiriusXM who have worked side by side with us from the very beginning and they are a big factor in getting our program to where it is right now.

“Of course sticking by Honda was a very important decision to me. We have stood by HPD and Honda for many years in both the sports car and IndyCar paddocks and to be able to continue to work with them in 2020 is something I am really grateful for.”

The 2020 IndyCar campaign kicks off in St Petersburg on March 15th. 

