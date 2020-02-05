Foyt hands part-time 2020 drives to Bourdais and Kellett

A.J. Foyt Enterprises has announced that Sebastien Bourdais and Dalton Kellett will handle road and street course driving duties in the No. 14 car this season.

Bourdais parted ways with Dale Coyne Racing at the end of the 2019 season, with his future in the North American series in doubt.

However, he will drive for Foyt at four rounds in 2020, starting off at the season-opening round in St. Petersburg. He will also drive at Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach and Portland.

"I am such a lucky man,” Bourdais said. “Starting my IndyCar career driving for Paul Newman and Carl Haas, and now I get to drive for A.J. Foyt!

"I am both honored and thankful for the opportunity Larry and his team have provided me with. Staying in the NTT IndyCar series seemed like a long shot back in November.

"My teammates and I will be working very hard to deliver the results this organization deserves, and I can't wait for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to come."

Kellet will make his IndyCar debut at the Circuit of the Americas and contest the remaining road and street courses during the year, as well as the Indianapolis 500.

The 26-year-old has raced in Indy Lights championship over the last four years, taking a best drivers' standing result of 7th (2018, 2019).

"I am honoured to compete in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series with A.J. Foyt Racing,” Kellett said.

“This opportunity is truly a dream come true for me, dating back to my days looking up to the drivers in INDYCAR back as a young go-karter. The pedigree and achievements of A.J. Foyt Racing are historic in our sport, and I can’t wait to contribute to their ongoing success."

Tony Kanaan announced last week that he will round off his IndyCar career in 2020 with Foyt, contesting the oval rounds on the schedule.