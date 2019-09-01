IndyCar SeriesNews

Will Power has won his second race of the season, inheriting the lead from Scott Dixon who lost his lead with a battery failure. Dixon was leading the race after overtaking pol...
The 2020 IndyCar calendar has been revealed and with it confirmation that Pocono will not be returning next year. Rumours have been swirling about the future of the event for s...
Colton Herta has taken his second career pole position as he came out on top in a closely contested qualifying session at Portland. The 20-year-old Californian-born drive...
Conor Daly will step into the #7 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports car this weekend at Portland in place of Marcus Ericsson. Ericsson was called to Spa-Francorchamps for ...
Josef Newgarden has placed the blame for his spin firmly on Santino Ferrucci after the two were involved in an incident on the final lap of the race at Gateway on Saturday night...
Takuma Sato fought back from the controversy he created in Pocono in the best way possible, edging out Ed Carpenter to win just a week after causing a multi-car crash. Sato won...
The NTT IndyCar Series will stop its use of the LED panels, but could explore a return for them when the new generation of car comes into force in 2022. The LED lights have bee...
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has responded to the comments accusing Takuma Sato of causing the frightening crash on the opening lap at Pocono last weekend. Five drivers, incl...
Alexander Rossi has solely blamed Takuma Sato for causing a major lap one collision that eliminated five cars on the opening lap of the ABC Supply 500 on Saturday. Rossi,...
Will Power has won his first race of the 2019 IndyCar season, after the race was red-flagged after 129 laps at the Pocono Raceway. The event saw a 45-minute delay after just th...
Qualifying for the 2019 ABC Supply 500 has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions at the Pocono Raceway. The grid will form up in accordance with entrant points...
Colton Herta will likely leave the Harding Steinbrenner team at the end of the 2019 season. The 19-year-old, who became IndyCar's youngest ever winner earlier this year at ...
It is believed that the new aeroscreen set to be introduced into IndyCar in 2020 could run its first laps in September, and New Zealander Scott Dixon has been nominated to condu...
Co-owner of the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) team Sam Schmidt says it was Honda's decision to end its ties with the team. Next year, the SPM team will join forc...
Conor Daly will make his fourth start of the 2019 IndyCar Series this weekend at Pocono, driving with Carlin for the third time. Daly made his first appearance of the season wi...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says the door is always open for Fernando Alonso at McLaren as it prepares for the 2020 IndyCar season. On Friday, the British manufacturer announced that...
McLaren has announced it will return to the IndyCar series next season in partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Under the new partnership, the team will be ...
Conor Daly will once again step in behind the wheel of an IndyCar at the season finale at Laguna Seca later this year with Andretti Autosport in partnership with Air Force. The...
IndyCar has announced that it will implement a single-source hybrid system in its cars for the 2022 season. It will mark the first time that manual hand-held electric star...
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio, as he held off his Chip-Ganassi teammate and rookie Felix Rosenqvist on the final lap of the race. Rosenqvist was just 0.093...
Will Power dominated proceedings at Mid-Ohio to beat the Andretti of Alexander Rossi for pole position with Josef Newgarden ending up in third for tomorrow's ...
Andretti Autosport has announced that it has retained Alexander Rossi for the 2020 season, which will see him continue to be powered by Honda. The future of Rossi has bee...
Colton Herta ended the second practice session from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on top of the timesheets, laying down on a 1:05.7292 on the sticker red tyres. Herta's ti...
Scott Dixon has ended the first practice session of the weekend at Mid-Ohio on top of the timesheets, beating Spencer Pigot by just over a tenth of a second. Dixon has started ...
The streets of St. Petersburg are set to host an IndyCar round until the end of 2024 after the race promoter struck a new deal with the city. St. Petersburg has hosted the...
Carlin has confirmed that RC Enerson will race for the team at the Honda Indy 200 this weekend in Ohio. Bringing sponsorship from the Lucas Oil School, Enerson will race the #3...
Josef Newgarden has won his fourth race of the season, as he dominated proceedings at the Iowa Speedway to extend his championship advantage. The race was heavily delayed as a ...
Simon Pagenaud has ended the final practice session from the Iowa Speedway out in front following on from his pole position earlier today at Newton. Team Penske dominated quali...
Simon Pagenaud took his second consecutive pole position and his third of the 2019 season at Iowa, as Team Penske dominated the qualifying session. Pagenaud's two-lap avera...
Josef Newgarden headed the opening practice session at the Iowa Speedway, clocking a best lap speed of 179.838 mph. Newgarden's teammates Simon Pagenaud and Will Power foll...
Sage Karam and Conor Daly will form Carlin's line-up for the Iowa 300 this weekend, the team has confirmed. Daly made his first appearance of the season for the team at Tex...
Simon Pagenaud kept his IndyCar title hopes alive by edging reigning series champion Scott Dixon in Toronto. Alexander Rossi completed the podium for Andretti Autosport Hon...
Simon Pagenaud has taken pole in Toronto, besting the Chip Ganassi cars of Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist in a thrilling qualifying session which saw Will Power as a shock gro...
Simon Pagenaud ended the second practice session on to of the timesheets, narrowly edging out Chip Ganassi's Felix Rosenqvist. The gap between the pair read just 0.0603, as...
Scott Dixon took the opening spoils from Toronto, as he ended the first practice session as the fastest driver. Dixon's fastest lap time around the tight street circu...
Carlin has announced that it has partnered up with SmartStop Self Storage for the round in Toronto, which will see Sage Karam pilot its #31 entry. It will be Karam's s...
Alexander Rossi dominated proceedings at Road America to take his second win of the season, crossing the line half a minute ahead of Team Penske's Will Power. Rossi started...
Colton Herta has taken his very first career pole position in the NTT IndyCar series, as he set a 1:42.9920 around the Road America course to take the top spot. Herta...
Patricio O'Ward has been confirmed at Carlin for this weekend's race at Road America. The Mexican's season was recently placed into major doubt due to issues with t...
A.J/ Foyt's racing team have spoke of how it will focus on rebuilding the team for the 2020 season after another string of disappointing results over the course of this seas...
Josef Newgarden has won the DXC Technology 600, holding off Alexander Rossi in the final laps to take his third win of the season. Newgarden's strategy allowed him to emerg...
Takuma Sato has taken his second pole position of the 2019 season, as he set the best two-lap average speed in Texas on Friday evening. The Japanese driver last claimed pole po...
Colton Herta has ended second practice from the Texas Motor Speedway on top of the timesheets. After Thursday saw a shortened practice session due to a sudden and heavy downpou...
Scott Dixon has ended Thursday practice from the Texas Motor Speedway on top of the timesheets, as the opening session of the weekend concluded early. A yellow was brought out ...
Max Chilton has stepped down from oval racing in IndyCar for the remainder of the 2019 season due to not being comfortable in the car. The Carlin driver will continue to race a...
Conor Daly will be back in the seat of an IndyCar this weekend at the DXC Technology 600 at the Texas Motor Speedway, racing the No. 59 Carlin car. Daly made his first sta...
Fernando Alonso has ruled out the possibility of competing full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2020. After making his debut in the category in 2017 at the Indianapolis 500, ...
Marcus Ericsson admits he missed the feeling of competing at the front of the grid following his P2 finish at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle on Sunday. The Swed...
Scott Dixon has won the second race of the Detroit double-header, redeeming his weekend after crashing out of Saturday's race. Some nicely timed yellow flags played into Di...
Continuing his strong form in Detroit after winning Race 1 on Saturday, Josef Newgarden grabbed pole position for the second and final race of the weekend. Newgarden was out in...
Josef Newgarden has won the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle, after the start of the race was delayed due to heavy rain and the risk of further lightning. Newgarden ...
Alexander Rossi has taken his second pole position of the 2019 IndyCar season, as his time in his respective group was enough to take the top spot. Rossi was out in group two a...
Patricio O'Ward will miss out on the races at Iowa and Gateway later this year in the NTT IndyCar Series. O'Ward signed a deal with Carlin to compete at 13 races i...
Alexander Rossi ended the second practice session from Detroit on top of the timesheets, dominating proceedings in the Michigan state. The 27-year-old, who narrowly missed out ...
Scott Dixon has topped the opening practice session from the streets of Detroit, leading Team Penske's Will Power by over three-tenths. Dixon's lap time read a 1:16.741...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he is doubtful the Woking outfit will compete in IndyCar as a full-time entry in 2020. McLaren entered the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500...
Conor Daly is hoping that his performance at the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 will be enough to soon secure him a full-time drive in the NTT IndyCar Series. Daly was i...
Simon Pagenaud says the biggest dream of his life has come through following his victory at the 103rd Indianapolis 500. The Frenchman held off a challenge from Alexander Rossi ...
Simon Pagenaud has won his first Indianapolis 500 after a close fight with Alexander Rossi in the final laps. Pagenaud held off the 2016 winner after the swapped positions for ...
Tony Kanaan topped the final practice session before the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, which takes place on Sunday. The session was slightly after rain fell this morni...
INDYCAR has announced the second phase of its cockpit protection plan, confirming it will introduce an Aeroscreen in 2020. The project has been undertaken by Red Bull Advanced ...
Simon Pagenaud has topped the final practice session before Carb Day on Friday, clocking a best lap speed of 228.273 mph. Pagenaud, who claimed pole position for the 103rd runn...
Robert Fernley will leave his role as the head of McLaren's IndyCar project after the team's failure to qualify for the Indianapolis 500, according to reports. Fer...
McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran insists the Woking team didn't underestimate the "tremendously hard challenge" of qualifying for the 2019 Indianapolis 500....
Simon Pagenaud has taken his first ever pole position for the Indianapolis 500, as he beat last year's pole-sitter Ed Carpenter to the top spot. Pagenaud, who won the IndyC...
Fernando Alonso has failed to qualify for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, after getting bumped following Sunday's qualifying. Alonso didn't make it into the ...
Spencer Pigot has topped the speed charts after the first day of qualifying at the Indianapolis 500, to make it through to Sunday's Fast Nine session with an average 4-lap s...
Fernando Alonso has topped the final practice for the Indianapolis 500, ahead of qualifying which kicks off later today. Despite topping the charts, Alonso was one of only six ...
Conor Daly ended Fast Friday from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on top of the standings as the day saw the fastest speeds of the week so far. Daly, who is entering the Indy 5...
McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran says the team is taking a cautious approach while repairing its entry for the 2019 Indianapolis 500. On Wednesday, Fernando Alonso crash...
