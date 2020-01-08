HWA retains Hughes, adds Fittipaldi and Doohan to line-up

HWA Racelab has announced its 2020 Formula 3 line-up, confirming that it has retained 2019 race winner Jake Hughes for another season.

Hughes will be joined by two rookies at the Mercedes-linked team - Enzo Fittipaldi. grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson, and Mick Doohan, the son of motorbike racing legend Mick.

25-year-old Hughes won one race during the 2019 F3 season, finishing seventh in the standings with three further podiums.

"I am pleased to be driving for HWA RACELAB in Formula 3 again," Hughes said. "I want to use my wealth of experience to help the team this season. I am sure we will find it easier in our second year.

“As I have stressed many times in the past, it is a great privilege to be part of the HWA company. Throughout my career, I have always developed. I still see sufficient potential for that in Formula 3. The goal is clear: To take my career and the team to the next level.”

Fittipaldi got his first taste of F3 machinery at the post-season test in Valencia last month, before he entered the Macau Grand Prix with Charouz.

The Brazilian is part of the Ferrari Drivers' Academy and is the brother of Haas F1 development driver Pietro.

“I really can’t wait to join this super competitive and challenging FIA F3 Championship," Fittipaldi said. "I am also really excited to join this new adventure with HWA Racelab. Thanks also to the Ferrari Driver Academy and my sponsors for their continued support."

Doohan is also tied to an F1 junior programme, as he works with the Red Bull team. He also took part in the post-season Valencia test ahead of his rookie year.

"I am pleased to be part of the HWA Racelab team in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship," Doohan stated. "I can hardly wait for the start of the season. HWA is known for its competitiveness and I am confident that will be the case again this year.

“The last two years of racing have given me a good basis. I now hope I can challenge for the title with a top team like HWA Racelab."



Confirmed 2020 F3 teams and drivers

