user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>Feature Race:</strong> Lawson holds off Piastri to win at Silverstone

Feature Race: Lawson holds off Piastri to win at Silverstone

  • Published on 01 Aug 2020 11:16
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Liam Lawson has won the opening Formula 3 race of the first Silverstone weekend, holding off Oscar Piastri for the race win.

Lawson came under big pressure from Piastri in the second half of the race, however his defence was heavily aided by two safety cars.

The Kiwi, who started from second on the grid, hunted down pole-sitter Logan Sargeant throughout the opening lap and managed to take the lead with a move around the outside of Stowe.

A handful of laps later, Sargeant found himself in P3 as his Prema teammate Piastro passed him, also around the outside of Stowe.

Piastri then set his sights on Lawson ahead, and launched an aggressive attack as the race passed the 50% mark. However, his assault was interrupted following a crash involving Bent Viscaal and Jack Doohan.

Viscaal made contact with Ben Barnicoat at Woodcote, and a resulting spin for Viscaal saw him sweep into the path of Doohan, eliminating both from the race.

A safety car was deployed, however only two laps after the race restarted, it was back out on the track again following another incident.

Olli Caldwell spun at the final corner following an incident with another car, and he was subsequently collected by Lucas Dunner, with Max Fewtrell also getting involved.

All drivers were able to step out of their cars and walk away from the crash.

Sargeant held on to take his third podium of the year, while Jake Hughes, who moved passed Vesti earlier in the race, was fourth.

Vesti himself was fifth, ahead of Alex Peroni and Sebastian Fernandez.

Clement Novalak was eighth, leading David Beckmann, who with ninth place, will start Sunday's Sprint Race from the front row.

Aleksandr Smolyar, who took pole position for the Feature Race in Hungary, will lead the field for the start of Sunday's race. 

Tomorrow's event at the Silverstone Circuit will get underway at 08:45 local time. 

F3 News Oscar Piastri Liam Lawson
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Oscar Piastri
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Apr 6 2001 (19)
  • Place of b. Melbourne, Australia, AU
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar