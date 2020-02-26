user icon
Floersch joins 2020 F3 grid with Campos

Floersch joins 2020 F3 grid with Campos

  Published on 26 Feb 2020 14:10
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

Campos has completed its 2020 FIA Formula 3 driver line-up by adding Sophia Floersch to its roster.

In 2019, the German competed in the Formula Regional Championship, which saw her take the Laureus Comeback of the Year Award this month following her major crash at the Macau Grand Prix in 2018. 

Prior to her 7th place championship finish in the Formula Regional Championship, she took part in half a season of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2018.

“I am very happy to be competing in the FIA F3 Championship together with Campos Racing,” Floersch said. “It is going to be my first season in the actual Formula 3 car with Pirelli tires, DRS and the Mecachrome engine.

“Without any test days I have to learn a lot, but I am looking forward to competing against the best drivers.

“For me, it’s important to get better each race weekend, work together with the team and have fun. It’s going to be a great year. The experience of Adrian Campos and his team will for sure help me.”

Floersch joins Alex Peroni and Alessio Deledda at the Spanish team.

Campos Racing president Adrian Campos added: “It is a great privilege to have Sophia in our ranks. She is one of the most talented drivers and a true example of perseverance.

“Sophia will keep fighting to continue making progress in one of the toughest championships on the international scene: the FIA Formula 3 championship.”
 

Confirmed 2020 F3 teams and drivers
 

  Theo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix Aleksandr Smolyar
  Sebastian Fernandez
   
  Clement Novalak
Carlin Buzz Racing Enaam Ahmed
  Cameron Das
   
  David Schumacher
Charouz Racing System Niko Kari
  Igor Fraga
   
  Alex Peroni
Campos Racing Alessio Deledda
  Sophia Foersch
   
  Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab Mick Doohan
  Enzo Fittipaldi
   
  Max Fewtrell
Hitech Grand Prix Liam Lawson
  Dennis Hauger
   
  Calan Williams
Jenzer Motorsport Matteo Nannini
  Federico Malvestiti
   
  Bent Viscaal
MP Motorsport TBA
  TBA
   
  Logan Sargeant
Prema Racing Frederik Vesti
  Oscar Piastri 
   
  Lirim Zendeli
Trident Devlin DeFrancesco
  Oli Caldwell
show sidebar