Fernandez completes ART's 2020 F3 driver line-up

  • Published on 07 Jan 2020 11:14
  • By: Fergal Walsh

ART Grand Prix has become the first FIA Formula 3 team to lock in all three of its drivers for the 2020 season. 

The French squad announced on Wednesday that Sebastian Fernandez will drive for it during the upcoming year, joining Theo Pourchaire and Aleksandr Smolyar at the team.

The Venezuelan-Spanish driver made his debut in the F3 championship last year with Campos but failed to score a point throughout the year.

Prior to that, he raced in the now non-existent Formula 3 European Championship with Motopark in 2020, finishing 21st in the standings. 

Fernandez debuted with ART at the Macau Grand Prix last year, finishing 15th in the race. 

I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with a team which has such a strong trajectory for the 2020 season," Fernandez said. 

“I have already worked with them at the Macau GP and the Valencia tests, where I felt really good. With a team like ART Grand Prix I believe together we can achieve some very good results in the upcoming season.”

ART Team Principal Sébastien Philippe added: “Sebastian is only 19 years old but he already has a vast experience in motorsport and in particular, F3. This experience is a major asset in such a cutting-edge championship.

“His first appearance in Macau was solid, he made progress all weekend. During the Valencia tests, he showed the team that he listens well and that he can work diligently with all the members of the team to make the best of his skills.

"In 2020, he will have all he needs to be regularly in the points and fighting with the front runners.”
 

Confirmed 2020 F3 teams and drivers
 

  Theo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix Aleksandr Smolyar
  TBA
   
  Calan Williams
Jenzer Motorsport TBA
  TBA
   
  Logan Sargeant
Prema Racing Frederik Vesti
  TBA
