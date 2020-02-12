user icon
Caldwell secures F3 seat with Trident

Caldwell secures F3 seat with Trident

  • By: Fergal Walsh

Olli Caldwell will race in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2020, teaming up with Trident.

The Italian squad has completed its line-up for the upcoming season by adding the 17-year-old to its roster alongside Lirim Zendeli and Devlin DeFrancesco.

In 2019, Caldwell competed in the Formula Regional European Championship, finishing fifth in the championship standings with one victory and seven podiums.

At the 2019 post-season test in Valencia, Caldwell coupled up with Trident. He also raced at the Macau Grand Prix with the team last year.

“I am very happy to be joining Trident this year in FIA F3,” Caldwell said. “The team has the capability to win races and I’m looking forward to pushing the car to the limit and collecting trophies for them.”

Team Principal Maurizio Salvadori added: “Olli Caldwell is one of the most promising and appreciated prospects in British motorsport. We had the chance to evaluate his skills and qualities last year in post-season testing at Valencia and in the Macau Grand Prix.

“Despite being a rookie, Caldwell impressed our technical staff on both occasions. I am sure that all the right ingredients are in place for him to do extremely well with Team Trident, which will give its 100 per cent to support him in such a competitive series like the FIA Formula 3 Championship.”
 

Confirmed 2020 F3 teams and drivers
 

  Theo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix Aleksandr Smolyar
  TBA
   
  TBA
Carlin Buzz Racing TBA
  TBA
   
  David Schumacher
Charouz Racing System Niko Kari
  Igor Fraga
   
  TBA
Campos Racing TBA
  TBA
   
  Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab Mick Doohan
  Enzo Fittipaldi
   
  Max Fewtrell
Hitech Grand Prix Liam Lawson
  Dennis Hauger
   
  Calan Williams
Jenzer Motorsport Matteo Nannini
  Federico Malvestiti
   
  TBA
MP Motorsport TBA
  TBA
   
  Logan Sargeant
Prema Racing Frederik Vesti
  Oscar Piastri 
   
  Lirim Zendeli
Trident Devlin DeFrancesco
  Oli Caldwell
