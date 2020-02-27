MP Motorsport adds Dunner to 2020 F3 line-up

MP Motorsport has announced its second signing for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 championship, adding Lukas Dunner to its line-up.

Dunner competed at the Macau Grand Prix for the Dutch outfit last year, finishing 12th in the race.

The Austrian made his single-seater debut with MP Motorsport in 2017, and joins the F3 series following on from a third-place championship result in the EuroFormula Open Championship in 2019

Dunner will compete alongside Bent Viscaal at the team for the upcoming season.

“It feels good to be back home," said Dunner. “I couldn’t think of a better environment for my promotion to FIA F3 level, as I have fond memories of my F4 season with MP three years ago.

“Together with Bent, I’m sure we will make an impact on the series, and in my debut season I hope to learn from his experience in FIA F3.”

MP Motorsport’s team manager Sander Dorsman added: “It’s a joy to welcome Luki back into the team," said “He has developed well in the two seasons since, and I’m positive that he will be an asset to our FIA F3 team.

“With Bent and Lukas, our line-up for 2020 is shaping up really well, and I can’t wait to go racing with these guys.”



