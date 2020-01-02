Vesti confirmed at Prema for 2020

Prema has confirmed the signing of Frederik Vesti, who will race alongside Logan Sargeant in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season.

Vesti dominated the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship, taking 13 wins and 10 pole positions.

The Dane debuted at Macau late in 2019 with Prema, which is where he also drove the new F3 car for the first time, finishing the race in seventh place.

“I am incredibly grateful to Prema for giving me this chance,” Vesti said. “As drivers we are all dreaming of signing with Prema.

"Few of us get the chance. I’m perfectly aware of that. Every single step I took this year in the Formula Regional European Championship had one specific goal – to be preparing for Prema also in 2020.

“I love the team and the team environment and the effort that is put into every single little detail. I feel so welcomed and so ready to pay back the team in 2020 for making my Formula Regional Championship happen.

“Thank you to my personal team for taking me to where I’m now, for finding all the necessary funds and for developing me as a person.

"Thanks to my sponsors Give Steel, Hybel, Tapdrup Ejendomme, FK Tråd, BSM Reklame, DASU, Team DK og Racing for Denmark. Looking so much forward to showing the whole world what we can do together as a team also in 2020!”

Prema dominated the F3 series in 2019, with all three of its drivers finishing in the top three championship positions.

Prema team principal Rene Rosin said: "We are looking forward to seeing Frederik race in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship. We are coming from a dominant season in the series, and we know it won't be easy to do it all again next year.

“That said, Frederik had an equally outstanding season in Formula Regional and we were impressed by his performances at Valencia and Macau.

"We are definitely excited to have him on board again. He is very talented and hard-working so I'm sure he will quickly become a key asset for the team.”

