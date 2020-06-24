user icon
Beckmann returns to Trident for 2020 F3 season

Beckmann returns to Trident for 2020 F3 season

  • Published on 24 Jun 2020 17:42
  • By: Fergal Walsh

David Beckmann will race in the FIA Formula 3 series this year, replacing Devlin DeFrancesco at Trident.

Beckmann was part of the Trident team in 2018 for the second half of the GP3 season, taking three race wins and one further podium.

The German raced in the F3 series last year with ART Grand Prix, scoring a best result of fourth at the season-opening feature race in Barcelona. 

“I am very motivated and proud to be back with Trident,” Beckmann said. “They’re a team that always believed in me and supported me in achieving extremely positive results.

“I established a strong relationship with the Team Trident family, so I am looking forward to reaching even more ambitious goals soon."

The 20-year-old will pair up with Olli Caldwell and Lirim Zendeli for the year ahead. The season begins on July 3rd in Austria, as the series follows the opening eight races on the F1 calendar.

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci added: “We are delighted to welcome David Beckmann back to our team.

“We always had great chemistry with him, and I am confident that we will be once again among the contenders for the FIA Formula 3 Championship, a pivotal series in the motorsport ladder.

“We will need to put up our maximum effort and to look at every possible element. This series is incredibly competitive, and even the slightest detail can be decisive."


Confirmed 2020 F3 teams and drivers
 

  Theo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix Aleksandr Smolyar
  Sebastian Fernandez
   
  Clement Novalak
Carlin Buzz Racing Enaam Ahmed
  Cameron Das
   
  David Schumacher
Charouz Racing System Niko Kari
  Igor Fraga
   
  Alex Peroni
Campos Racing Alessio Deledda
  Sophia Floersch
   
  Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab Mick Doohan
  Enzo Fittipaldi
   
  Max Fewtrell
Hitech Grand Prix Liam Lawson
  Dennis Hauger
   
  Calan Williams
Jenzer Motorsport Matteo Nannini
  Federico Malvestiti
   
  Bent Viscaal
MP Motorsport Lukas Dunner
  Richard Verschoor
   
  Logan Sargeant
Prema Racing Frederik Vesti
  Oscar Piastri 
   
  Lirim Zendeli
Trident David Beckmann
  Oli Caldwell
