Trident retains DeFrancesco for second F3 campaign

Trident has confirmed that it will hold onto the services of Devlin DeFrancesco for a second year in the FIA Formula 3 championship.

The Canadian driver raced for the team in the F1 support series last year, scoring a best finish of 11th across the season.

He joins Lirim Zendeli at the Italian squad and is hoping to pick up some strong results this year after a positive winter test.

DeFrancesco said: "I’m happy to be sticking with such an incredible team – starting with the Team Principal Maurizio Salvadori, my engineer Andrea Tesi Mancini, who’s become very close to me, and also Giacomo Ricci and Rocco Berardi, my number one mechanic who’s also unbelievable.

“I’m looking forward to a good year, we found some good stuff during the Valencia tests so I’m sure we can translate that into good results in 2020."

DeFrancesco has experience at the F3 level of racing, having competed in 12 European Formula 3 races in 2017 and 2018, and 12 GP3 races in 2018.

Team owner Maurizio Salvadori added: “I am very satisfied for having extended the relationship with Devlin DeFrancesco in F3 for the 2020 season.

"Last year, Devlin showed great improvement and I am very optimistic about the coming season. I am convinced that the experience gained in 2019 will allow him to harvest the good results that today are certainly within his reach."



