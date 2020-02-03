user icon
Jenzer adds Matteo Nannini to 2020 line-up

Jenzer adds Matteo Nannini to 2020 line-up

  • Published on 03 Feb 2020 16:16
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Jenzer has announced that it has added Matteo Nannini to its line-up for the second season of the FIA Formula 3 championship.

Nannini joins Calan Williams at the Swiss team following on from his success in the Formula 4 UAE Championship, where he won the title after securing seven wins, 16 podiums and six pole positions.

2020 will be Nannini's second season in single-seater racing. The 16-year-old, who is the nephew of former F1 driver Alessandro Nannini, also competed at certain rounds of the Formula Regional European championship and the Spanish F4 series in 2019.

“I am very excited to move to the FIA Formula 3 Championship," Nannini said. "I have done pre-season testing with Jenzer Motorsport and I am happy to continue my racing career with this great team.

"I know the level of the series is highly competitive. Most of the circuits are new for me. But I feel pretty confident to do well”.

Jenzer ended the 2019 FIA F3 championship seventh in the teams' championship, with one victory to its name.

Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added: “Working with Matteo in testing showed us his big potential. We are very pleased to have him in our FIA Formula 3 Championship team and we are looking forward to a great season together.”
 

Confirmed 2020 F3 teams and drivers
 

  Theo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix Aleksandr Smolyar
  TBA
   
  TBA
Carlin Buzz Racing TBA
  TBA
   
  TBA
Charouz Racing System TBA
  TBA
   
  TBA
Campos Racing TBA
  TBA
   
  Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab Mick Doohan
  Enzo Fittipaldi
   
  Max Fewtrell
Hitech Grand Prix Liam Lawson
  Dennis Hauger
   
  Calan Williams
Jenzer Motorsport Matteo Nannini
  TBA
   
  TBA
MP Motorsport TBA
  TBA
   
  Logan Sargeant
Prema Racing Frederik Vesti
  Oscar Piastri 
   
  Lirim Zendeli
Trident TBA
  TBA
Trending news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar