user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>Qualifying:</strong> Sargeant edges Lawson for F3 pole at Silverstone

Qualifying: Sargeant edges Lawson for F3 pole at Silverstone

  • Published on 31 Jul 2020 15:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Logan Sargeant has taken his first career Formula 3 pole position, narrowly beating Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson to the top spot.

Less than half a tenth separated the pair, meaning the American takes four extra championship points to close in on current championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Piastri himself was third fastest, and will share the second row of the grid with Max Fewtrell, wh owas over four-tenths down on session leader Sargeant.

The third Prema of Frederik Vesti was fifth fastest ahead of Sebastian Fernandez, who was the pole-sitter at the Red Bull Ring at the start of the month.

Sargeant is currently the only Prema driver in the F3 that has not scored a race win this year, however he has two second-place finishes to his name.

The experienced Jake Hughes was seventh fastest ahead of Lirim Zendeli and Hungary's pole-man Aleksandr Smolyar.

Clement Novalak rounded out the top ten for Carlin, while his new teammate for this weekend Ben Barnicoat was only 20th on the time sheet.

Saturday's Feature race gets underway at 09:25 local time, with Sargeant going in search of his first F3 race victory.

F3 News Logan Sargeant
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

US Logan Sargeant
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country United States of America
  • Date of b. Dec 31 2000 (19)
  • Place of b. Florida, United States, United States of America
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar