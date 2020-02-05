Charouz announces 2020 line-up, Schumacher signs for full campaign

Charouz Racing has announced its 2020 FIA Formula 3 driver line-up, which includes David Schumacher, the son of Ralf and nephew of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael.

Schumacher will be joined at the team by Niko Kari, who bagged three podium finishes in 2019 competing with Trident, and rookie Igor Fraga.

Schumacher made his debut in the F3 championship last season with Campos at the final round in Sochi.

“I feel really happy and grateful to make the step up to FIA Formula 3 full-time with Charouz," Schumacher said. "I drove two events at the end of last year and that was good preparation for the season ahead.

“I got to learn more about the car, and that’s valuable as we don’t have many practice opportunities during race weekends. I think we can make a step forward this season and I will try and finish as high as possible.”

Kari brings a vast amount of experience to the team. As well as his full season of F3, the Finn contested two seasons of GP3 in 2017 and 2018, and has four FIA Formula 2 race starts to his name.

“I’m really looking forward to this year,” Kari stated. “It will be a nice challenge to go and fight for podiums and why not for the championship as well? It’s going to be an interesting journey with Charouz and I’m sure we can work well together.

“I want to improve myself as a racing driver and Charouz is a very professional team. I’m hoping this can be the start of a long-term relationship and that we can make a good season out of it.”

Fraga joins the series after finishing third in the Formula Regional European Championship last year.

The 21-year-old tested F3 machinery at the post-season test last year, driving for Charouz and Carlin.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Formula 3 field with Charouz,” Fraga said. “It is a competitive series and a very professional environment - running at the same events as F1 is kind of crazy to think about.

“I just can't wait to start my season. This year is about the process of learning. Of course, the goal is always to win a race, but I am not underestimating the challenge ahead either. I will give my best and push to achieve my goals.”



