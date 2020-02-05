user icon
Charouz announces 2020 line-up, Schumacher signs for full campaign

  Published on 05 Feb 2020 12:11
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

Charouz Racing has announced its 2020 FIA Formula 3 driver line-up, which includes David Schumacher, the son of Ralf and nephew of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael.

Schumacher will be joined at the team by Niko Kari, who bagged three podium finishes in 2019 competing with Trident, and rookie Igor Fraga.

Schumacher made his debut in the F3 championship last season with Campos at the final round in Sochi.

“I feel really happy and grateful to make the step up to FIA Formula 3 full-time with Charouz," Schumacher said. "I drove two events at the end of last year and that was good preparation for the season ahead.

“I got to learn more about the car, and that’s valuable as we don’t have many practice opportunities during race weekends. I think we can make a step forward this season and I will try and finish as high as possible.”

Kari brings a vast amount of experience to the team. As well as his full season of F3, the Finn contested two seasons of GP3 in 2017 and 2018, and has four FIA Formula 2 race starts to his name.

“I’m really looking forward to this year,” Kari stated. “It will be a nice challenge to go and fight for podiums and why not for the championship as well? It’s going to be an interesting journey with Charouz and I’m sure we can work well together.

“I want to improve myself as a racing driver and Charouz is a very professional team. I’m hoping this can be the start of a long-term relationship and that we can make a good season out of it.”

Fraga joins the series after finishing third in the  Formula Regional European Championship last year. 

The 21-year-old tested F3 machinery at the post-season test last year, driving for Charouz and Carlin.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Formula 3 field with Charouz,” Fraga said. “It is a competitive series and a very professional environment - running at the same events as F1 is kind of crazy to think about.

“I just can't wait to start my season. This year is about the process of learning. Of course, the goal is always to win a race, but I am not underestimating the challenge ahead either. I will give my best and push to achieve my goals.” 
 

Confirmed 2020 F3 teams and drivers
 

  Theo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix Aleksandr Smolyar
  TBA
   
  TBA
Carlin Buzz Racing TBA
  TBA
   
  David Schumacher
Charouz Racing System Niko Kari
  Igor Fraga
   
  TBA
Campos Racing TBA
  TBA
   
  Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab Mick Doohan
  Enzo Fittipaldi
   
  Max Fewtrell
Hitech Grand Prix Liam Lawson
  Dennis Hauger
   
  Calan Williams
Jenzer Motorsport Matteo Nannini
  TBA
   
  TBA
MP Motorsport TBA
  TBA
   
  Logan Sargeant
Prema Racing Frederik Vesti
  Oscar Piastri 
   
  Lirim Zendeli
Trident TBA
  TBA
Trending news

Related news

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

