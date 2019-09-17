Formula 3 reveals 2020 race schedule

The FIA Formula 3 championship will have nine rounds in 2020, after the provisional calendar was published on Tuesday.

Like Formula 2, the F3 series will race at Zandvoort, which returns to the Formula 1 race schedule after an absence of over 30 years.

While the season kicked off in 2019 at the Circuit de Catalunya, F3 will race in Bahrain for the first time next year, before the round at Zandvoort, which is the second event of the season.

The championship will once more conclude in Sochi, Russia.

FIA Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel said: “I’m very pleased to confirm that our 2020 calendar will comprise nine rounds. That’s one more event than this season.

"All events will occur alongside F1 Grand Prix, with two new venues, one flyaway and one European. It will be interesting to see the F3 cars racing at the Bahrain International Circuit and at Zandvoort alongside F1 and F2.”



2020 FIA Formula 3 calendar*



Date Venue 20 - 22 March Bahrain 01 - 03 May The Netherlands 08 - 10 May Spain 03 - 05 July Austria 17 - 19 July Great Britain 31 July - 02 August Hungary 28 - 30 August Belgium 04 - 06 September Italy 25 - 27 September Russia

*Approved by the WMSC