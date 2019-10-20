Monger, Ticktum headline post-season F3 test

Formula 3 has released the driver line-up of this year's post-season test, with Billy Monger and Dan Ticktum two of the bigger names in the sheet.
Both aforementioned drivers will test for Carlin Buzz Racing, with the event kicking off in Valencia on Sunday before concluding oAn Tuesday.
The test will allow drivers, some of which will drive the F3 car for the first time, to impress teams in a bid to secure a spot on the grid for 2020.
For the 2019 F3 regulars, it will be a good opportunity to do some last-minute preparation ahead of the Macau Grand Prix next month.
Running in Valencia will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM local time on Sunday and Monday, while Tuesday's day of testing will end one hour earlier, at 4 PM.
Check out the full test list below.
FIA Formula 3 post-season test line-up
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|ART Grand Prix
|2
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ART Grand Prix
|3
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|4
|Richard Verschoor
|MP Motorsport
|5
|Lorenzo Colombo
|MP Motorsport
|6
|Lukas Dunner
|MP Motorsport
|7
|Alexander Smolyar
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|8
|Joao Vieira
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|9
|Jonathan Hoggard
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|10
|Fabio Scherer
|HWA RACELAB
|11
|Jake Hughes
|HWA RACELAB
|12
|Linus Lundqvist
|HWA RACELAB
|14
|Federico Malvestiti
|Jenzer Motorsport
|15
|Lirim Zendeli
|Jenzer Motorsport
|16
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Trident
|18
|Alessio Lorandi
|Trident
|19
|David Beckmann
|Trident
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Hitech Grand Prix
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Hitech Grand Prix
|22
|Max Fewtrell
|Hitech Grand Prix
|23
|David Vidales
|Campos Racing
|24
|Alessio Deledda
|Campos Racing
|25
|Yu Kanamaru
|Campos Racing
|26
|Logan Sargeant
|PREMA Racing
|27
|Oscar Piastri
|PREMA Racing
|28
|Enaam Ahmed
|PREMA Racing
|29
|Dan Ticktum
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|30
|Billy Monger
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|31
|Theo Pourchaire
|Carlin Buzz Racing
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
05:00 - 06:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:00 - 08:30
08:00 - 09:00
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
07:00 - 08:30
05:00 - 06:00
08:00 - 09:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:10 - 09:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
