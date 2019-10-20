user icon
Monger, Ticktum headline post-season F3 test

  • Published on 20 Oct 2019 08:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 3 has released the driver line-up of this year's post-season test, with Billy Monger and Dan Ticktum two of the bigger names in the sheet.

Both aforementioned drivers will test for Carlin Buzz Racing, with the event kicking off in Valencia on Sunday before concluding oAn Tuesday.

The test will allow drivers, some of which will drive the F3 car for the first time, to impress teams in a bid to secure a spot on the grid for 2020.

For the 2019 F3 regulars, it will be a good opportunity to do some last-minute preparation ahead of the Macau Grand Prix next month.

Running in Valencia will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM local time on Sunday and Monday, while Tuesday's day of testing will end one hour earlier, at 4 PM.

Check out the full test list below.

FIA Formula 3 post-season test line-up 

No. Driver Team
1 Ferdinand Habsburg ART Grand Prix
2 Sebastian Fernandez ART Grand Prix
3 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix
4 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport
5 Lorenzo Colombo MP Motorsport
6 Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport
7 Alexander Smolyar Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
8 Joao Vieira Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
9 Jonathan Hoggard Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
10 Fabio Scherer HWA RACELAB
11 Jake Hughes HWA RACELAB
12 Linus Lundqvist HWA RACELAB
14 Federico Malvestiti Jenzer Motorsport
15 Lirim Zendeli Jenzer Motorsport
16 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport
17 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident
18 Alessio Lorandi Trident
19 David Beckmann Trident
20 Yuki Tsunoda Hitech Grand Prix
21 Jack Doohan Hitech Grand Prix
22 Max Fewtrell Hitech Grand Prix
23 David Vidales Campos Racing
24 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing
25 Yu Kanamaru Campos Racing
26 Logan Sargeant PREMA Racing
27 Oscar Piastri PREMA Racing
28 Enaam Ahmed PREMA Racing
29 Dan Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing
30 Billy Monger Carlin Buzz Racing
31 Theo Pourchaire Carlin Buzz Racing

 

show sidebar