Monger, Ticktum headline post-season F3 test

Formula 3 has released the driver line-up of this year's post-season test, with Billy Monger and Dan Ticktum two of the bigger names in the sheet.

Both aforementioned drivers will test for Carlin Buzz Racing, with the event kicking off in Valencia on Sunday before concluding oAn Tuesday.

The test will allow drivers, some of which will drive the F3 car for the first time, to impress teams in a bid to secure a spot on the grid for 2020.

For the 2019 F3 regulars, it will be a good opportunity to do some last-minute preparation ahead of the Macau Grand Prix next month.

Running in Valencia will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM local time on Sunday and Monday, while Tuesday's day of testing will end one hour earlier, at 4 PM.

Check out the full test list below.

FIA Formula 3 post-season test line-up