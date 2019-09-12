Peroni discharged from hospital after horror crash

Alex Peroni has been discharged from hospital after a horrific crash in the Italian Formula 3 round left him with a concussion and fractured vertebrae.

Peroni's car hit a kerb as he rounded the final corner at Monza last Saturday, which launched his Campos car into the air before it came crashing down onto the barriers.

Peroni managed to step out of the car himself and walk to the medical car, before his injuries were confirmed at the hospital.

However, the Australian racer has now been cleared to leave, and will continue his recovery in his home country, wearing a back brace for at least 30 days and prohibited from training or exercising.

Peroni has been ruled out of a racing return in the FIA Formula 3 championship this year while he recovers from his injuries.

"In the accident, Alex suffered a concussion as well as a back injury when his car landed heavily after being launched high into the air by a trackside kerb," said his manager David Quinn.

"While Alex is in good spirits and keen to resume racing as soon as possible, the first priority is his full recovery which will necessarily take time. Therefore everyone, including Alex, needs to be patient.”

Peroni is aiming to be back on the grid in 2020, however Quinn admits that securing funding to enable Peroni to race has been a constant struggle throughout his career.

“For the past four seasons it’s been a constant struggle just to contest one international junior series each year, let alone pay for additional out-of-series track testing, simulator sessions and non-championship racing that some other drivers are able to fund," he said. "All of these activities make a significant contribution to success at this level.”

“Many of Alex’s competitors have substantial family and/or corporate backing to provide these additional opportunities. To them, unexpected costs, such as accident damage, are no object.

“We’ve been operating on comparatively shoe-string budgets each year, so the Monza accident presents a further challenge for us. But everyone in Alex’s fundraising team is committed to doing what we can to support his recovery and journey towards Formula 1”.