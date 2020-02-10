Jenzer completes 2020 F3 line-up with Malvestiti

Jenzer Motorsport has announced the signing of Italian Federico Malvestiti for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 championship.

Malvestiti made his debut in the category last year for Jenzer, linking up with the team for the round at Silverstone in Great Britain. After failing to finish the first race, Malvestiti crossed the line in 23rd place for the Sprint Race.

The 19-year-old links up with Calan Williams and Matteo Nannini for the championship.

"I'm very happy to compete in FIA F3 this season with Jenzer Motorsport,” Malvestiti said. “We already worked together for two years in F4 and we achieved a lot of good memories and results.

“I'm looking forward to start the new season, and to work with these guys in a so high competition as Formula 3."

Jenzer ended the 2019 F3 campaign seventh in the teams' championship with one race victory, courtesy of Yuki Tsunoda at Monza.

Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added: “We welcome Federico! It is very motivating for all of us that he is back with his “old team!”

“With three rookies, it won't be easy to shine with top results straightaway. However, we will all work hard and are sure to deliver good results soon.”



