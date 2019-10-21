Lundgaard fastest after second day of Valencia testing

Christian Lundgaard ended the second day of testing from Valencia with the fastest time, as he did on Sunday.

Lundgaard's fastest lap time of a 1:20.860 was set in the morning session and was one and a half tenths quicker than Lorenzo Colombo.

Yuki Tsunoda was third and almost topped the timesheets in the afternoon session with a 1:21.687 which put him behind Oscar Piastri by just eight-thousandths of a second.

Despite his pace in the afternoon session, Piastri was hit with issues in the morning and caused a red flag after stopping his car at Turn 6.

David Beckmann's time put him fourth place , while Seastian Fernandez was fifth, only 0.024s behind Beckmann.

The nine fastest lap times that were set during the day came in the morning session. Jack Doohan was sixth ahead of Theo Pourchaire and Linus Lundqvist.

Lundqvist's session ended in disappointment as his car was left stranded on the circuit with an issue, bringing out a red flag.

At the same time, Joao Viera's car also ran into issues, meaning he also had to be recovered late on into the session.

2019 HWA regulars Jake Hughes and Bent Viscaal rounded out the top ten, however Viscaal tested for MP Motorsport, while Hughes was behind the wheel of the HWA car.

Testing from Valencia concludes on Tuesday, where drivers will be looking to gain more experience and knowledge with the cars.