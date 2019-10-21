user icon
icon

link-icon
Lundgaard fastest after second day of Valencia testing

Lundgaard fastest after second day of Valencia testing

  • Published on 21 Oct 2019 17:09
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Christian Lundgaard ended the second day of testing from Valencia with the fastest time, as he did on Sunday.

Lundgaard's fastest lap time of a 1:20.860 was set in the morning session and was one and a half tenths quicker than Lorenzo Colombo.

Yuki Tsunoda was third and almost topped the timesheets in the afternoon session with a 1:21.687 which put him behind Oscar Piastri by just eight-thousandths of a second. 

Despite his pace in the afternoon session, Piastri was hit with issues in the morning and caused a red flag after stopping his car at Turn 6.

David Beckmann's time put him fourth place , while Seastian Fernandez was fifth, only 0.024s behind Beckmann.

The nine fastest lap times that were set during the day came in the morning session. Jack Doohan was sixth ahead of Theo Pourchaire and Linus Lundqvist.

Lundqvist's session ended in disappointment as his car was left stranded on the circuit with an issue, bringing out a red flag.

At the same time, Joao Viera's car also ran into issues, meaning he also had to be recovered late on into the session. 

2019 HWA regulars Jake Hughes and Bent Viscaal rounded out the top ten, however Viscaal tested for MP Motorsport, while Hughes was behind the wheel of the HWA car.

Testing from Valencia concludes on Tuesday, where drivers will be looking to gain more experience and knowledge with the cars.

Replies (0)

Login to reply
SM1
SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar