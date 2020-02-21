user icon
Viscaal remains in F3, joins MP Motorsport

Bent Viscaal will remain in the FIA Formula 3 season this year after securing a seat with MP Motorsport.

In 2019, the Dutchman contested the championship with HWA Racelab, securing a best race result of fifth at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Viscaal finished 15th in the championship standings with 10 points, all of which were scored at the Feature Race in France.

The 20-year-old is the first MP Motorsport driver confirmed for the new season. He has previous experience at the Dutch team, having raced in F4 with the outfit in 2017.

"It is nice to return to the old nest for my second season in FIA F3", said Viscaal. "MP Motorsport showed well in FIA F3 last year, culminating in that spectacular victory in the FIA Formula 3 World Cup in Macau.

"I aim to continue this trend with the team. I can’t wait to get started with the first test!"

Sander Dorsman, team manager at MP Motorsport added: "To Bent I would like to say – welcome home!

"In 2017, we achieved great results together in Formula 4, and it’s our firm plan to be as energetic in 2020 as in our first year of cooperation. We look forward to another season with Bent."


Confirmed 2020 F3 teams and drivers
 

  Theo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix Aleksandr Smolyar
  Sebastian Fernandez
   
  TBA
Carlin Buzz Racing TBA
  TBA
   
  David Schumacher
Charouz Racing System Niko Kari
  Igor Fraga
   
  Alex Peroni
Campos Racing Alessio Deledda
  TBA
   
  Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab Mick Doohan
  Enzo Fittipaldi
   
  Max Fewtrell
Hitech Grand Prix Liam Lawson
  Dennis Hauger
   
  Calan Williams
Jenzer Motorsport Matteo Nannini
  Federico Malvestiti
   
  Bent Viscaal
MP Motorsport TBA
  TBA
   
  Logan Sargeant
Prema Racing Frederik Vesti
  Oscar Piastri 
   
  Lirim Zendeli
Trident Devlin DeFrancesco
  Oli Caldwell
F3 News
