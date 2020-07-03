user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>Qualifying:</strong> Fernandez seals pole position for F3 season opener

Qualifying: Fernandez seals pole position for F3 season opener

  • Published on 03 Jul 2020 14:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Fernandez edged out the competition during the opening qualifying session of the 2020 Formula 3 season to take pole position for ART, clocking a 1:19.429.

The Venezuelan-born driver, who is racing under a Spanish licence, was one of the pace-setters early on in the session, and manage to hold the top spot when the chequered flag fell.

The 19-year will take the start alongside Lirim Zendeli on the front row, while the second row will see a duo of Premas led by Oscar Piastri and followed by America Logan Sargeant.

The third Prema of Frederik Vesti was sixth, and will be joined on row three by Jake Hughes, who won at the Red Bull Ring in F3 last year.

David Beckmann, who topped the practice session this morning, could only manage the seventh fastest time ahead of Alex Peroni, who returns to the F3 championship following his major crash at Monza last year.

Dutchman Richard Verschoor, who won the Macau Grand Prix in the F3 car last year, was ninth while Roman Stanek rouned out the top ten, having only been confirmed as an entry for the weekend on Thursday.

Saturday's Feature Race will get underway at 10:25 AM local time, with the top ten finishers reversing positions for the start of Sunday's Sprint Race. 

F3 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar