Peroni eyeing return to F3 grid following horror Monza crash

Alex Peroni has confirmed that he is close to returning to the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2020.

The Australian's 2019 season was cut short when he was involved in a horror crash in Monza last September, where his car was launched off a sausage kerb before crashing down on top of the barriers.

Peroni managed to walk away from the incident but was ruled out of the remainder of the season and the Macau Grand Prix when it was declared that he had fractured his vertebrae.

However, he is now looking to make his return to racing, and specifically the F3 championship, which will have its second season in 2020.

"We’re close to the deal now, but not sure when we’ll announce it, but it’s looking good for 2020 and we’ll be on the grid," Peroni told Auto Action.

“That’s good for me, cut back to four months ago I was in the hospital with no money, no results, no nothing, so it’s good.”

Peroni says that he is almost back to 100% fitness, and is training again to reach improve his physique ahead of his return to racing.

"It’s basically all done,” he said regarding his recovery. “The hardest part was probably the first month, dealing with the injury, but then after it was just grinding, just getting used to the back brace and trying to do the exercise.

“I got the brace off a few weeks ago and now I’m back training ahead of the upcoming season.”