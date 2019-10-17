Provisional entry list for 2019 Macau Grand Prix released

The provisional entry list for the 2019 Macau Grand Prix has been released, with two-time winner Dan Ticktum returning.
This year's Macau event will run the FIA Formula 3 cars that debuted in 2019. The championship concluded in Sochi last month, where Robert Shwartzman picked up the series' maiden championship.
The Russian driver will be present in Macau, competing again with Prema before he is expected to make the move to Formula 2 in 2020.
A handful of seats are still yet to be confirmed. David Schumacher, son of ex-F1 driver Ralf, will race the event after making his F3 debut at Sochi.
Hon Chio Leong also made his debut in Russia and will be the only local racer at Macau, as the 18-year-old races with a Macanese license.
Take a look at the full provisional entry list below.
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|2
|Marcus Armstrong
|SJM Theodore Racing by Prema
|3
|Jehan Daruvala
|SJM Theodore Racing by Prema
|5
|Robert Shwartzman
|SJM Theodore Racing by Prema
|6
|Juri Vips
|Hitech Grand Prix
|7
|Max Fewtrell
|Hitech Grand Prix
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Hitech Grand Prix
|9
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|10
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|ART Grand Prix
|11
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ART Grand Prix
|12
|Oliver Caldwell
|Trident Motorsport
|14
|David Beckmann
|Trident Motorsport
|15
|TBA
|Trident Motorsport
|16
|Jake Hughes
|HWA Racelab
|17
|Keyvan Andres
|HWA Racelab
|18
|TBA
|HWA Racelab
|19
|Lukas Dunner
|MP Motorsport
|20
|Liam Lawson
|MP Motorsport
|21
|TBA
|MP Motorsport
|22
|TBA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|23
|Hon Chio Leong
|Jenzer Motorsport
|24
|Andreas Estner
|Jenzer Motorsport
|25
|Callum Ilott
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|26
|David Schumacher
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|27
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|28
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|29
|Felipe Drugovich
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|30
|Daniel Ticktum
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|31
|Alessio Deledda
|Campos Racing
|32
|TBA
|Campos Racing
|33
|TBA
|Campos Racing
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
05:00 - 06:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:00 - 08:30
08:00 - 09:00
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
07:00 - 08:30
05:00 - 06:00
08:00 - 09:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:10 - 09:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (0)Login to reply