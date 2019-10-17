user icon
Provisional entry list for 2019 Macau Grand Prix released

  • Published on 17 Oct 2019 12:49
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The provisional entry list for the 2019 Macau Grand Prix has been released, with two-time winner Dan Ticktum returning. 

This year's Macau event will run the FIA Formula 3 cars that debuted in 2019. The championship concluded in Sochi last month, where Robert Shwartzman picked up the series' maiden championship.

The Russian driver will be present in Macau, competing again with Prema before he is expected to make the move to Formula 2 in 2020.

A handful of seats are still yet to be confirmed. David Schumacher, son of ex-F1 driver Ralf, will race the event after making his F3 debut at Sochi.

Hon Chio Leong also made his debut in Russia and will be the only local racer at Macau, as the 18-year-old races with a Macanese license. 

Take a look at the full provisional entry list below. 
 

Number Driver Team
2 Marcus Armstrong SJM Theodore Racing by Prema
3 Jehan Daruvala SJM Theodore Racing by Prema
5 Robert Shwartzman SJM Theodore Racing by Prema
6 Juri Vips Hitech Grand Prix
7 Max Fewtrell Hitech Grand Prix
8 Yuki Tsunoda Hitech Grand Prix
9 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix
10 Ferdinand Habsburg ART Grand Prix
11 Sebastian Fernandez ART Grand Prix
12 Oliver Caldwell Trident Motorsport
14 David Beckmann Trident Motorsport
15 TBA Trident Motorsport
16 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab
17 Keyvan Andres HWA Racelab
18 TBA HWA Racelab
19 Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport
20 Liam Lawson MP Motorsport
21 TBA MP Motorsport
22 TBA Jenzer Motorsport
23 Hon Chio Leong Jenzer Motorsport
24 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport
25 Callum Ilott Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
26 David Schumacher Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
27 Enzo Fittipaldi Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
28 Logan Sargeant Carlin Buzz Racing
29 Felipe Drugovich Carlin Buzz Racing
30 Daniel Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing
31 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing
32 TBA Campos Racing
33 TBA Campos Racing

